‘He just sounds ridiculous’: Trump called out for ‘really, really problematic’ debate moment
President Donald Trump was blasted on ABC following the final 2020 presidential debate in Nashville.
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interviewed Yvette Simpson, the CEO of Democracy for America and an ABC News analyst.
“You know, I think Biden had his best night,” Simpson said. “He continues to get better and better in these debates.”
“I just want to call one thing out that I thought was really, really problematic. He said, ‘I am the least racist person in this room’ — with an African-American female moderator,” she said, referring to debate moderator Kristen Welker, whose mother is Black and father is Native American.
“I mean, how divorced reality do you have to be to say something like that in the midst of a debate?” she wondered.
“So, Biden won overwhelmingly. I think Trump was better than last time, but he just sounds ridiculous to most people who are looking for a real leader right now,” Simpson concluded.
‘Fantasies are not facts’: Trump ridiculed for his meltdowns at final presidential debate
President Donald Trump remained calm during the early moments of the final presidential debate in Nashville.
But Trump soon lost his patience with both Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Kristen Welker.
Trump began the debate by backing down on his suggestion a COVID-19 debate would be ready before election day. On the topic of coronavirus, Trump said he takes full responsibility, but none of it is his fault and he was only kidding about injecting disinfectants as a cure.
Rick Santorum brags about Trump after debate: ‘We’re not keeping kids in cages anymore’
CNN conservative pundit Rick Santorum praised President Donald Trump's debate performance on Thursday despite the president's defense of a child separation policy for immigrants.
Following the final 2020 presidential debate, Van Jones expressed disgust at a "lack of humanity" from Trump, who claimed that immigrant children in "cages" are "so well taken care of."
"Number one, we're not keeping kids in cages anymore!" Santorum fired back.
"Where are their parents?" Jones asked.
"He very effectively said, 'Who built the cages?'" Santorum said of Trump.
"And who used the cages?" Jones demanded to know. "Who used them in horrific, barbaric ways that are a stench in the nostrils of God?"
‘This guy is a dog whistle’: Biden lights Trump up after he claims to be ‘least racist’ person at debate
Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of being the most racist president in modern history.
The assertion came at the final presidential debate of 2020 after Trump claimed that he was the "least racist person in this room."
"It makes me sad because I am the least racist person," Trump said, motioning toward the audience. "But I don't care who is in the audience. I'm the least racist person in this room."
"Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist president's we've had in modern history," Biden replied. "He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one."