‘He just sounds ridiculous’: Trump called out for ‘really, really problematic’ debate moment

President Donald Trump was blasted on ABC following the final 2020 presidential debate in Nashville.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interviewed Yvette Simpson, the CEO of Democracy for America and an ABC News analyst.

“You know, I think Biden had his best night,” Simpson said. “He continues to get better and better in these debates.”

“I just want to call one thing out that I thought was really, really problematic. He said, ‘I am the least racist person in this room’ — with an African-American female moderator,” she said, referring to debate moderator Kristen Welker, whose mother is Black and father is Native American.

“I mean, how divorced reality do you have to be to say something like that in the midst of a debate?” she wondered.

“So, Biden won overwhelmingly. I think Trump was better than last time, but he just sounds ridiculous to most people who are looking for a real leader right now,” Simpson concluded.

Watch: