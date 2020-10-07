‘He lost that trade war’: Kamala Harris destroys Pence on Trump’s signature economic ‘success’

At Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slammed Vice President Mike Pence for the administration’s record on the economy.

“The vice president earlier said it’s what he thinks as an accomplishment that the president’s trade war with China. You lost that trade war,” said Harris. “What ended up happening is because of a so-called trade war with China, America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. Farmers have experienced bankruptcy because of it. We are in a manufacturing recession because of it. And when we look at where this administration has been, there are estimates that by the end of the term of this administration, they will have lost more jobs than almost any other presidential administration.”

“The American people know what I’m talking about,” said Harris. “I think about 20-year-olds, we have a 20-year-old. 20-something-year-old, coming out of high school and college right now. You’re wondering, will there be a job for me? People are trying to figure out how they’re going to pay rent by the end of the month. Almost half of American renters are worried about whether they’ll be able to pay rent by the end of the month. This is where the economy is in America right now. And it is because of the catastrophe and failure of leadership of this administration.”

Pence started trying to respond by claiming that Joe Biden has a radical environmental plan that would kill jobs around the country. But Harris quickly had a retort.

“Joe Biden is the one who saved the auto industry,” said Harris. “And Mike Pence voted against it. So let’s set the record straight.”