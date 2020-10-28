‘He seems to really like dictators’: Former GOP voter explains how Trump pushed him out of the party
A former lifelong Republican told CNN this week that he’s been so displeased with President Donald Trump’s performance that he’s no longer a member of the Republican Party.
During a CNN voter roundtable, a man named Dale explained that the GOP’s embrace of ignorance and misinformation under the president had really soured his opinion on the entire party.
“When I joined the Republican Party, when I turned 18 years old… it was known as the party of ideas, it was a party of pragmatism, it was a party of logic,” he said. “It seemed like those ideals are becoming further and further away from the party that I had joined.”
He then cited the president’s habit of cozying up to dictators even as he spurns traditional American allies.
“I think under Donald Trump, he seems to really like dictators and he doesn’t seem to have much regard for our long-time traditional allies,” he said. “It’s become the party that I didn’t join. I didn’t leave the party, the party left me.”
Watch the video below.
