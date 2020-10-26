Head of US military school resigns amid ‘systemic racism’ probe
The superintendent of a top US military academy resigned from his post Monday, after the Virginia governor ordered an investigation into accusations of systemic racism at the school.
In a letter released by Virginia Military Institute (VMI), retired general JH Binford Peay III said Democratic Governor Ralph Northam had “lost confidence in my leadership” and “desired my resignation.”
Peay, 80, had been the head of one of the oldest military universities in the country for 17 years.
Since the death of African American George Floyd during an arrest by police in May, the US military — one of the country’s institutions where minorities are most represented — has opened up a major internal debate on race.
Black students and graduates of VMI shared on social media incidents where school officials were allegedly indifferent to racist insults from fellow cadets, undeserved punishment, even racist musings of teachers.
Last month, the magazine The Root published interviews with several black VMI students. One recounted how one teacher fondly mentioned her father, a member of the Ku Klux Klan.
Another described how first-year cadets are ordered by to salute a statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, a general that fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the US Civil War, every time they pass by.
Northam last week ordered a probe into “the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism at the Virginia Military Institute,” which receives public funding.
Black cadets at VMI told The Root they had protested “the glorification of the Confederacy” but said the school’s leadership would not acknowledge the racist nature of the institution’s culture, instead calling it “tradition.”
Breaking Banner
NY Times calls out Trump’s broken promises on creating a manufacturing renaissance in America
When President Trump spoke at a 2018 groundbreaking ceremony for the Foxconn plant in Wisconsin, he promised the plant would provide thousands of jobs and would be the "eighth wonder of the world." But as the New York Times' Alan Rappeport points out, the company has hired "less than a quarter of the 2,080 workers it was expected to employ last year and invested just $300 million, rather than the expected $3.3 billion."
"Foxconn’s failure to create the kind of factory powerhouse that Mr. Trump described demonstrates how the president’s promise of an American manufacturing renaissance has not always resulted in the pledged jobs or economic investment," Rappeport writes. "Mr. Trump has threatened companies like General Motors, Harley-Davidson and Carrier with backbreaking taxes and boycotts if they moved manufacturing abroad, often cajoling job promises out of those firms. But in many cases, those pledges went unfulfilled once Mr. Trump’s attention shifted elsewhere and market realities could not be ignored."
2020 Election
Texas GOP Governor Abbott to deploy 1000 National Guard troops for election
In a disturbing and possibly unprecedented move Republican Governor Greg Abbott will deploy 1000 National Guard troops into Texas cities for the presidential election next week.
"The Texas Army National Guard said Monday it had been ordered to dispatch 1,000 troops to five major cities around the state in conjunction with the Nov. 3 election," MySanAntonio.com reports.
"The guard in recent weeks had told the San Antonio Express-News that its commander, Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, had been asked to draft contingency plans in case of trouble at polling places in major cities around the state."
Latest Headlines
Growing wildfire forces evacuation of 60,000 people in Southern California
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.
The smoky fire exploded in size to 2,000 acres within a few hours of breaking out shortly after dawn in Orange County, south of Los Angeles. Strong gusts pushed flames along brushy ridges in Silverado Canyon toward homes in the city of Irvine, home to about 280,000 people.
Kelsey Brewer and her three roommates decided to leave their townhouse before the evacuation order came in. The question was where to go in the pandemic. They decided on the home of her girlfriend’s mother, who has ample space and lives alone.