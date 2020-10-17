Heightened susceptibility to misinformation linked to reduced mask wearing and social distancing
People with a poor understanding of quantitative information are more likely to endorse myths about COVID-19 and those who believe such misinformation are less likely to follow public health guidance such as wearing a mask in public, according to new research. The study appears in the journal Royal Society Open Science.“Misinformation has been one of the major focal points of our research since early 2018. Misinformation about COVID-19 has rapidly become a significant problem, with the WHO declaring an ‘infodemic’ and people setting fire to mobile phone masts because of conspiracies surroundin…
‘He makes it into a joke’: Trump’s cavalier attitude stings for Philadelphia’s COVID patients
PHILADELPHIA — When President Donald Trump talks about his bout with coronavirus — and urges Americans to not let the pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 “dominate their lives” — Jesus Ortiz can hardly bring himself to listen.Ortiz, 58, was diagnosed in May with COVID-19, and his experience couldn’t have been more different from the president’s.Back then, at the height of the pandemic’s first wave in the Philadelphia region, testing backlogs meant Ortiz, an apartment building maintenance supervisor from Warminster, had to wait a week for his test results. As he waited, he grew sicker, s... (more…)
Who decides when vaccine studies are done? Internal documents show Fauci plays a key role.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, will oversee most of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in the U.S., but not that of the current front-runner made by Pfizer, documents obtained by ProPublica show.
According to a draft charter spelling out how most of the advanced COVID-19 vaccine trials will be monitored, Fauci is the “designated senior representative” of the U.S. government who will be part of the first look at the results. That puts Fauci in the room with the companies — including Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca — in deciding whether the vaccines are ready to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Trump advisers privately warned GOP donors about COVID-19 in February while telling public virus was ‘very much under control’
As the Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. surpasses 218,000, the New York Times revealed this week that while President Donald Trump in February lied to Americans about the coronavirus outbreak being "very much under control," his economic advisers at the same time warned wealthy Republican donors and members of a right-wing think tank behind closed doors that a public health crisis of the magnitude expected would severely affect the U.S. and world economy.
"Apparently, if Americans want to hear the full truth from the Trump administration about the severity of Covid-19, they need to be wealthy and well-connected donors," said Kyle Herrig, president of the watchdog group Accountable.US, in a statement Friday.