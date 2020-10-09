‘He’ll look weak’: CNN doctor predicts Trump’s proposed weekend rally will blow up in his face
CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner had a stark warning for President Donald Trump on Friday about trying to hold a campaign rally as soon as Saturday.
During an interview with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Reiner said that it was highly unlikely that Trump will have recovered enough from his novel coronavirus infection to hold up for an entire rally.
“The president has had a respiratory infection, probably a relatively severe respiratory infection,” Reiner explained. “He will the not be able to speak for his usual 90 minutes, he will start coughing. He’ll have trouble standing at the podium for an hour and he’ll look weak.”
Reiner then urged the president’s advisers to tell him that doing rallies right now has the potential to backfire politically.
“If I were his adviser, I would use just that word,” he said. “I would say, sir, you’re just recovering now. If you try and give your typical speech, you will look weak.”
Watch the video below.
This article first appeared in Salon.
In his video, Trump claimed that his novel coronavirus infection was "a blessing from God" because his treatment proved "much more important to me than the vaccine." He claimed that the experimental antibody cocktail given to him by Regeneron, REGN-COV2, "wasn't just therapeutic, it made me better. I call that a cure." He also claimed that he was going to arrange it so that people could receive this drug for "free."