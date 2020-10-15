Quantcast
Herd immunity: Is it a more compassionate approach or will it lead to death or illness for millions?

Published

1 min ago

on

(Photo: Shutterstock)

As coronavirus cases increase across much of the United States, the Trump administration has reportedly adopted a policy of deliberately letting the virus infect much of the U.S. population in order to attain “herd immunity” — despite warnings from the World Health Organization against such an approach. We host a debate on the contentious issue of herd immunity and how best to confront the virus with two Harvard medical experts: epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard University and one of the lead signatories of the controversial Great Barrington Declaration arguing for an easing of lockdowns, and Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine doctor at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and at Harvard Medical School who has worked on the COVID-19 public health response in Massachusetts since February.

‘She wants to be a dictator!’ Trump goes after Michigan governor who was target of kidnapping plot

Published

1 min ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday compared Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to a "dictator" just one week after it was revealed she was the target of a kidnapping plot by far-right militants.

While appearing on Stuart Varney's show on Fox Business, the president once again attacked Whitmer for not being fast enough to reopen her state during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Michigan, she has to open up," the president fumed. "She wants to be a dictator in Michigan and the people can't stand her!"

Despite Trump's ranting, however, Whitmer is not hated by Michigan voters, and a recent poll conducted by the Glengariff Group showed that she had a 59 percent approval rating in the state, as well as a 61 percent approval on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We are not dealing with reality’: Dick Durbin patiently fact-checks Ted Cruz’s history lesson

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested Senate Republicans had followed historical precedent by rushing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, but Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) corrected him.

The Texas Republican told the story of Abraham Lincoln waiting to nominate Salmon P. Chase to fill a vacancy shortly after he won re-election in 1864, saying that had no bearing on Trump choosing Barrett weeks before facing his own re-election, and said his Democratic colleagues were simply being sore losers.

"There are many members of this committee that enjoy being students of history," Cruz said. "But to suggest that is somehow a precedent and requires us not to fill this vacancy now is -- I can't put it better than the Washington Post, who fact-checked Sen. [Kamala] Harris on this claim. The Washington Post conclusion was that Sen. Harris' argument wasn't exactly true."

Trump claims he’ll get China to pay America for COVID

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise in 2016 was to force Mexico to foot the bill for a wall along the southern U.S. border.

That pledge fell through, and the president was forced to declare a "national emergency" in which he pilfered funds from other programs to get money for the project.

Despite this failure, the president on Thursday insisted that he would get China to pay America back for all the damage caused by the novel coronavirus.

As reported by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, the president told Fox Business's Stuart Varney that he wasn't worried about the cost of a proposed stimulus package because the U.S. would eventually get China to repay all the money spent.

