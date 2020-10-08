Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are the five craziest moments from Trump’s unhinged Fox Business interview

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Thursday did an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in which he made a series of wild and unhinged accusations against his political opponents.

Below are the five craziest moments from the president’s rant.

1.) Trump says that Attorney General Bill Barr can only be considered successful if both former President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Joe Biden are arrested for purportedly “spying” on his campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Barr has said he does not expect Obama or Biden to be charged with any crimes, Trump complained that wasn’t good enough for him.

“Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes — the greatest political crime in history of our country — then we’ll get little satisfaction,” Trump said. “And that includes Obama and that includes Biden.”

2.) Trump calls Kamala Harris a “monster” and a “communist” and implies that she’ll try to overthrow Joe Biden within two months of getting elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s going to be, in my opinion, within a month… look, I sat next to Joe and I looked at Joe, and Joe’s not lasting two months as president,” he said. “She’s a communist! She’s not a socialist, she’s well beyond a socialist!”

Later in the interview, he described Harris as “this monster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

3.) Trump brushes off polls and says he knows he’s winning because of his support from boaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was asked what he made of a slew of new polls that showed him trailing Biden by double digits — including one from the reliably conservative Rasmussen that showed him down by 12 points.

“I don’t believe them,” Trump replied. “Because we’ve never had this much support! They have a boat thing, they have 5,000 boats, they have thousands of trucks all over the country! I don’t believe the polls!”

ADVERTISEMENT

4.) Trump said that no one even disputes that he’s done more for Black Americans than anyone since Abraham Lincoln.

The president has regularly claimed that he’s done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln, which historians have said is a ridiculous claim given the actions taken by presidents such as Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson to advance civil rights.

Now, however, the president is so confident in his false claims about helping Black Americans that he thinks it’s beyond dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody’s ever done what I’ve done for the Black community other than Abraham Lincoln!” he said. “They don’t even challenge me on that!”

5.) Trump rants about Hillary Clinton’s emails and demands to know why she hasn’t been indicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the Clinton State Department email scandal hasn’t been in the headlines for four years now, the president talked about it multiple times during his interview.

In fact, Trump even brought up the Clinton emails completely unprompted after Bartiromo told him that she’d love to do an in-person interview with him soon.

“Why isn’t Hillary Clinton being indicted for terminating 33,000 emails?!” he yelled. “Everybody else I know gets indicted… she destroyed 33,000 emails! Forget about the fact that they were classified, maybe Mike Pompeo finally finds them!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Scariest tweet ever’: GOP senator ripped to shreds for questioning democracy

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) tweeted out attacks on democratic elections from his self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Utah Republican says he'll return from isolation to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Nov. 3 election, which he appeared to question repeatedly on Twitter while watching the vice presidential debate.

The word “democracy” appears nowhere in the Constitution, perhaps because our form of government is not a democracy. It’s a constitutional republic. To me it matters. It should matter to anyone who worries about the excessive accumulation of power in the hands of the few.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Top-secret’ doc makers explain how Trump has accelerated his COVID cover-up since falling ill

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast released an interview with three filmmakers, Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan, and Suzanne Hillinger, who have spent the last several months creating a "top-secret" documentary, Totally Under Control, that exposes the dark motivations behind President Donald Trump's cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The question early on was, Was it a fumble?" said Gibney. "Was it just an administration caught unprepared and unaware? Was it the thinning out of the federal government that Trump engaged in? But what we discovered over time — particularly with things like the handoff of the playbook from the Obama administration; the cruise; and the contagion exercise, which was published just a few months before the actual pandemic and contains all the information you would need to handle it; then the way that the whole testing episode was so mishandled ... it seems much more intentional."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrats are likely to keep their House majority in November — and might even expand it: Election forecaster

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump, during one of his MAGA events in September, predicted that Republicans will retake the U.S. House of Representatives this year. But according to a new analysis by polling expert Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight, that possibility is most unlikely. Released on October 7, "FiveThirtyEight's 2020 House of Representatives Election Forecast" says that Democrats have a 92-97% chance of maintaining their House majority in November — and it is possible that they will even expand it slightly.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE