‘Here I am’: Trump highlights his lack of death to downplay the risks of coronavirus at MAGA rally

President Donald J. Trump rallied Monday in Martinsburg, Penn. without a mask and his supporters did the same. Trump’s “speech” took shots at the pandemic that has so far killed over 226,000 Americans over the past eight months.

“COVID, COVID, COVID… That’s all they talk about, the fake news, COVID COVID COVID,” he said. Then he added that the reason America shows so many more cases than the rest of the world is “because we do more testing than anybody else.”

“Trump’s position is more or less that the coronavirus is a media hoax that normal people for the most part shouldn’t care about because they’ll be fine if they get it,” tweeted Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

Trump's position is more or less that the coronavirus is a media hoax that normal people for the most part shouldn't care about because they'll be fine if they get it pic.twitter.com/d2fRva87jo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted images from the rally where there appeared to be no social distancing and not many masks either. Although, there was one supporter in a pumpkin suit.



Trump crowd in Martinsburg PA where there is no social distancing and not many masks (but one supporter in pumpkin suit) pic.twitter.com/8ZvxDC9A4A — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 26, 2020