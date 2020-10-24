Here’s the list of white supremacist and extremist Trump donors the president’s campaign refuses to denounce
Suburban women are on a mission to save America — and it may not stop at ousting Trump
President Donald Trump continues to deny that he is a racist but his ties to the white supremacists and extremists that his presidential campaign refuses to sever ties with and denounce have raised more questions about his beliefs.
While most presidential campaigns typically decline financial donations and endorsements from people and organizations they do not align with, that has not been the case for the Trump campaign.
From small donations to thousand-dollar donations, American Bridge 21st Century compiled a report based on Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings that revealed approximately 30 white supremacists, bigots, and extremists donated directly to Trump’s official re-election campaign and multiple other political action committees (PACs) including the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Trump Victory, according to The Huffington Post.
Here is a list of the white supremacists and extremist Trump supporters who have donated to the president’s re-election campaign.
- Steven Alembik
- James Allsup
- Pamela Geller
- Skylor Jernigan
- Laura Loomer
- Michael Masters
- K.C. McAlpin
- Peter Zieve
In total, extremists have donated a total of $120,000 since 2015, including about $50,000 donated for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. Reports about these donations come less than two weeks before the upcoming election and one month since Trump bombed the first presidential debate and faced heightened controversy for his refusal to denounce white supremacy. In fact, during the final presidential debate, Trump claimed he was the “least racist” person in the room.
Around the same time, another White House staffer Julia Hahn, was exposed as having a deep connection with the white supremacist movement. Kyle Morse, an American Bridge 21st Century spokesperson, weighed in on the Southern Poverty Law Center report.
“Any white supremacist would be proud of the way Donald Trump has run his White House and campaign,” Morse told the HuffPost. “That’s why they are forking over cash hand over fist to reelect the most openly racist president in modern history.”
2020 Election
Critics laugh at GOP’s boastful tweets about Trump’s ‘accomplishments’
With less than two weeks until the upcoming presidential election, the Republican Party is going to great lengths to justify their support of President Donald Trump being elected for a second term. But their latest attempt to boast about Trump's "accomplishments" has fallen flat and Twitter users are taking advantage of the moment.
On Friday, the Republican Party took to Twitter with a series of boastful tweets detailing the president's accomplishments during his first-term. The first tweet read, "Pres. Trump is fighting for YOU! Here are some of his priorities for a 2nd term: *Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon *Send the 1st Manned Mission to Mars *Build World's Greatest Infrastructure System *Establish National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network."
2020 Election
Trump campaign sending out Ivanka in last-ditch effort to win over suburban women: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump's campaign is now relying on first daughter Ivanka Trump to win over some of the suburban women who have broadly rejected the president.
"A remarkable 56 percent of white women said they held a very unfavorable view of the president in a New York Times/Siena College poll. These include many independents and former Republicans who self-identify as moderate or conservative and are likely to be put off by the president’s more boorish inclinations," reported Mark Leibovich. "As much as it’s possible, the Trump campaign is attempting to deploy the first daughter as a demographic paratrooper targeting at-risk women of the changing suburbs."