Here’s the list of white supremacist and extremist Trump donors the president’s campaign refuses to denounce

President Donald Trump continues to deny that he is a racist but his ties to the white supremacists and extremists that his presidential campaign refuses to sever ties with and denounce have raised more questions about his beliefs.

While most presidential campaigns typically decline financial donations and endorsements from people and organizations they do not align with, that has not been the case for the Trump campaign.

From small donations to thousand-dollar donations, American Bridge 21st Century compiled a report based on Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings that revealed approximately 30 white supremacists, bigots, and extremists donated directly to Trump’s official re-election campaign and multiple other political action committees (PACs) including the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Trump Victory, according to The Huffington Post.

Here is a list of the white supremacists and extremist Trump supporters who have donated to the president’s re-election campaign.

In total, extremists have donated a total of $120,000 since 2015, including about $50,000 donated for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. Reports about these donations come less than two weeks before the upcoming election and one month since Trump bombed the first presidential debate and faced heightened controversy for his refusal to denounce white supremacy. In fact, during the final presidential debate, Trump claimed he was the “least racist” person in the room.

Around the same time, another White House staffer Julia Hahn, was exposed as having a deep connection with the white supremacist movement. Kyle Morse, an American Bridge 21st Century spokesperson, weighed in on the Southern Poverty Law Center report.

“Any white supremacist would be proud of the way Donald Trump has run his White House and campaign,” Morse told the HuffPost. “That’s why they are forking over cash hand over fist to reelect the most openly racist president in modern history.”