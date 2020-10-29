Here’s why counting 2020 votes could hinge on 13,500 misprinted ballots in Wisconsin

Officials in Wisconsin are warning of delays in counting votes after 13,500 ballots were misprinted.

“The state Supreme Court declined to take a case Thursday that would tell officials in northeastern Wisconsin how to deal with misprinted ballots, raising the prospect of lengthy counting delays as clerks fill out thousands of replacement ballots on Election Day,” Patrick Marley reported for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

“Clerks in Outagamie and Calumet counties had hoped the high court would have allowed them to make a marking on the ballots that would have allowed them to be read by automatic counting machines. But because the court wouldn’t take the case, the clerks won’t have that option,” the newspaper reported. “The clerks are now scrambling to find more poll workers to help fill out thousands of replacement ballots on Election Day — work that could collectively take hundreds of hours.”

On Twitter, Marley explained the implications in a thread:

Counting absentee ballots in Outagamie and Calumet counties will take a long time after the state Supreme Court declined to say how to fix 13,500 misprinted absentee ballots. https://t.co/jRH8fC5QBW — Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) October 29, 2020

It takes about 4 minutes to remake each ballot, according to Outagamie County Clerk Lori O'Bright said. That amounts to 900 hours of work for 13,500 ballots. — Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) October 29, 2020

The number of ballots in play is a fraction of the 3 million or so that are expected to be cast in Wisconsin. But they could prove crucial in a state that @realDonaldTrump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. — Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) October 29, 2020