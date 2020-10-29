Quantcast
Here’s why counting 2020 votes could hinge on 13,500 misprinted ballots in Wisconsin

Published

1 min ago

on

Over a hundred people lined up in front of Philadelphia City Hall on October 7 to cast their "mail-in ballots" ahead of the November 3 presidential election GABRIELLA AUDI AFP

Officials in Wisconsin are warning of delays in counting votes after 13,500 ballots were misprinted.

“The state Supreme Court declined to take a case Thursday that would tell officials in northeastern Wisconsin how to deal with misprinted ballots, raising the prospect of lengthy counting delays as clerks fill out thousands of replacement ballots on Election Day,” Patrick Marley reported for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

“Clerks in Outagamie and Calumet counties had hoped the high court would have allowed them to make a marking on the ballots that would have allowed them to be read by automatic counting machines. But because the court wouldn’t take the case, the clerks won’t have that option,” the newspaper reported. “The clerks are now scrambling to find more poll workers to help fill out thousands of replacement ballots on Election Day — work that could collectively take hundreds of hours.”

On Twitter, Marley explained the implications in a thread:

