Here’s why shark researchers are concerned about a potential COVID-19 vaccine
MIAMI — Science’s steady march to find a vaccine capable of ending the coronavirus pandemic may come at the expense of another species: sharks.Miami shark researchers say they’re concerned about a key ingredient used to make vaccines more effective, squalene — an oily substance found in plants and even human skin — but is particularly concentrated in shark livers.The practice of using shark-derived squalene as a booster to stimulate a stronger immune response to a vaccine is not unique to the coronavirus vaccine. The compound has been shown to be safe and effective in millions of doses of vacc…
COVID-19
India passes eight million coronavirus cases
India on Thursday passed eight million coronavirus cases, with the world's second-worst-hit country bracing for a possible second wave ahead of winter and a series of religious festivals.
There have now been 8,040,203 cases and 120,527 deaths across the country of 1.3 billion people, according to the latest government figures.
The United States has seen 9.1 million cases and more than 230,000 deaths.
India has one of the world's lowest death rates and ministers have highlighted the slowing number of new infections in recent weeks.
But authorities are preparing for a new surge after Diwali, the country's most important religious festival on November 14.
Breaking Banner
‘They are on a different planet’: CNN panel shocked by Jared Kushner’s delusional COVID predictions
CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday reacted with shock to newly released audio of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner discussing the novel coronavirus pandemic with journalist Bob Woodward.
In an interview conducted this past April, Kushner told Woodward that the administration was moving away from a containment strategy for the virus and was instead pushing toward reopening the economy as soon as possible.
2020 Election
Pandemic, election brew an extra-spooky Halloween
Croton-on-Hudson is a quaint village an hour north of New York City that has thrived thanks to a spooky tale written some 200 years ago.
The town is still holding its annual Halloween bash this year -- with the US election and the coronavirus pandemic lending an extra dose of chills.
The October 31 holiday is an industry of its own in this picturesque corner of the Hudson River Valley. Tens of thousands of tourists from all over the world venture there seeking the spirit of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," an 1820 story by Washington Irving about a headless horseman who haunts a superstitious schoolteacher.