Here’s why Trump supporters can wear their hats at California polls — but Biden supporters can’t
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times gave an explainer on why it is legal to wear one of President Donald Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” hats to the polls to vote — but not to wear a Biden hat.
The reason isn’t that election officials are picking favorites, reported John Myers. Rather, it has to do with the narrow way in which California election laws define “electioneering.”
“California has long differentiated between political slogans and what the law defines as ‘electioneering’ — displaying information about a candidate or campaign — at a polling place or vote center,” said the report. “Last month, state elections officials made clear that gear bearing the Trump slogan would not be considered synonymous with showing support for the president’s reelection.”
In fairness, the ruling also means you could wear Biden merchandise that simply states his slogans, like “Build Back Better.” But because Trump merchandise much more prominently is based on his slogan rather than his name, and Biden merchandise tends more commonly to display his name, the net result is that the more common forms of Trump gear will be more permissible.
“I think an argument could be made that [the electioneering law] should be tightened up a little bit,” said Democratic state Assemblyman Marc Berman. “Like so many things with this president, we’re encountering a lot of firsts.”
“A number of new procedures related to in-person voting have been added this fall for those who are not using the ballot mailed to them, prompted by the need for additional protections to lessen the spread of COVID-19,” continued the report. “Masks present one notable area of concern for improper electioneering. A mask with the president’s preferred slogan will be allowed, as long as it does not include his name or likeness.”
Ultimate absentee ballot: US astronaut votes from space station
A US astronaut cast her ballot from the International Space Station on Thursday, making her voice heard in the presidential election despite being 253 miles (408 kilometers) above the Earth.
"From the International Space Station: I voted today," crew member Kate Rubins, who began a six-month stint aboard the orbiting station last week, said on US space agency NASA's Twitter account.
The post featured a photograph of Rubins, her blonde hair floating in the zero-gravity environment, in front of a white enclosure with a paper sign that reads "ISS voting booth."
Rubins and NASA described the process as a form of absentee voting.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump clashes with Joe Biden in final 2020 debate
The final 2020 presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Nashville.
The debate is being moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.
The final debate is occurring after President Donald Trump refused to participate in the second debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.
"For this final debate, the coronavirus safety plan onstage is similar to the first one: It will be held in person, but the candidates will be far apart and not shake hands," The Washington Post reported Thursday. "The audience will again be smaller than in debates in years past. The first debate had 80 to 90 people in the audience, all of whom were supposed to be tested for the novel coronavirus. The attendees were also supposed to wear masks, per the advice of the Cleveland Clinic, which was the official partner of the debate. But members of the Trump family took off their masks after arriving, prompting widespread criticism, including from moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, and new rules say that any audience member without a mask will be asked to leave."
‘Rudy is so bad at this’: Giuliani mocked after photo of alleged ‘Hunter Biden text’ is linked to Russia
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, faced mockery on Thursday after a photograph suggested that evidence connected to a smear of Hunter Biden originated in Russia.
On Thursday morning, Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel claimed that the network had confirmed that Hunter Biden was the author of a text message in which someone complains about a business deal.
Hunter Biden text exchange from June 2017 obtained by #FoxNews ranting to his business partners about not wanting to "sign over my family's brand", "the keys to my family's only asset" to Tony Bobulinski. Warning: foul language. pic.twitter.com/8gn1KuVOBu