Hijab removal for mugshot prompts federal lawsuit against Detroit jail, Michigan DOC
DETROIT — A 36-year-old woman is suing the city of Detroit and the Michigan Department of Corrections in federal court, alleging violations of her religious expression and freedom after being forced to remove her hijab while taking a booking photo last year at the Detroit Detention Center.Zainab Chabban is represented in the lawsuit by the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Legal Fund.The Detroit Detention Center is run by the Michigan Department of Corrections. The city of Detroit believes it should not have been named.“Neither the city of Detroit nor the Detroit Police Department…
‘Erratic, irrational, out of touch’: CNN business reporter shocked that Trump shut down stimulus talks
A CNN business reporter on Wednesday expressed shock that President Donald Trump had unilaterally decided to cut off talks about economic relief for Americans struggling in an economy that's been ravaged by the novel coronavirus.
CNN chief business correspondent Christine Romans told host Alisyn Camerota that Trump's announcement that he would not negotiate any new relief measures until after the 2020 election was an inexplicable move politically.
Legendary former CDC head rips Trump’s CDC chief in private letter: ‘It is a slaughter not a political dispute’
The former public health official credited with eradicating smallpox blasted President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Foege, who led the Centers for Disease Control from 1977-1983, sent a private letter to the agency's current director, Robert Redfield, and pressed him to acknowledge the administration's failures in writing and chart a new course, reported USA Today.
Electoral College nightmare: Legal scholars warn about the potential for a new Trump-fueled crisis
Both of the two major parties' presidential candidates are septuagenarians; one of them, former Vice President Joe Biden, was recently in close proximity to a group of coronavirus-positive people, while the other, President Donald Trump, has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in the most crucial phase of infection. The two men's age, and their proximity to a disease that kills about 12% of those in their mid-70s and older, has prompted many outside observers and legal experts to be forced to confront the unthinkable: if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden dies before Election Day — or after the election but before the Electoral College convenes — will America enter a constitutional crisis?