Quantcast
Connect with us

Historian explains collective insanity behind lack of social distancing at Florida Trump rally

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump supporter at a rally in Sanford, Florida (screengrab).

On Monday, October 12, President Donald Trump — who was recently hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus — held a MAGA rally in Sanford, Florida. Social distancing was virtually nonexistent at the event, protective face masks were few and far between, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis high-fived Trump supporters before rubbing his nose with his hand. On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday, host Joe Scarborough asked presidential historian Jonathan Meacham how things got to the point where part of the U.S. population is willing to engage in suicidal behavior in support of a president — and Meacham offered some historic insights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meacham, a frequent guest on “Morning Joe” and other MSNBC programs, said of the GOP and Trump’s MAGA base, “It’s a cult instead of a party at this point….. You’re fighting an irrational force, an elemental force.”

The historian went on to explain that Trump’s base is willing to reject “reason and expertise” as well as “science” because “globalization” has made them feel alienated — so alienated that they will even risk their lives during a pandemic. Meacham added that some Americans who “look like me” — in other words, white Americans — believe that “globalization” is leaving them behind as the U.S. becomes increasingly diverse.

Scarborough commented that seeing all the Trump supporters in Florida packaged so close together — most of them not wearing masks — during a pandemic that has killed more than 215,000 people in the U.S. reminds him of old black-and-white footage of crowds of people mindlessly rallying behind authoritarian figures of the past. Meacham didn’t disagree, telling Scarborough and fellow “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, “It’s about a broken faith…. We’re out of balance. I think it’s about globalization.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Lindsey Graham uses Amy Barrett hearing to whine about his Senate rival Jaime Harrison

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested his Democratic challenger was somehow improperly obtaining campaign funds.

Jaime Harrison raised a record-breaking $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly total for any U.S. Senate candidate in history, and Graham hinted during Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination hearing that something was afoul.

"Let's go to Citizens United," Graham said, referring to the landmark campaign financing decision. "To my good friend Sen. [Sheldon] Whitehouse. Me and you are going to come closer and closer about regulating money, because I don't know what's going on out there, but there's a lot of money being raised in this campaign. I'd like to know where the hell some of it is coming from."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP in trouble in deep red Trump country as candidates struggle to reclaim House seats: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Any hopes that Republicans had that they might reclaim House seats lost in the 2018 "blue wave" election, which led to the losing control of the chamber, are quickly dissipating three weeks before the election.

According to a report from Politico, Republicans went into the 2020 election hoping to pick up seats, figuring a strong economy under Donald Trump would held them challenge some of the 40 Democrats who were swept into office in previously Republican districts. But that was before the country was slammed by the coronavirus pandemic on Donald Trump's watch which has now put the president on the road to defeat.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Respected religion expert explains the rhetorical trick ‘fascist’ Trump uses to beat his audience into submission

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Eleven days ago, Donald Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. His administration continues to hide the truth about Trump's health status.

Contrary to official word from Trump's mouthpieces, Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine reports that Trump was at one point severely ill and at substantial risk of not surviving:

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE