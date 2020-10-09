Historian warns ‘desperate’ Trump may launch a war because of his awful poll numbers: ‘Be suspicious’

During a segment on The Beat With Ari Melber Friday night, Melber spoke with presidential historian Michael Beschloss about the “desperate” measures Trump might consider due to his dipping poll numbers. He began by asking Beschloss about when it might be the appropriate time to count a presidential candidate out.



“This is a close race for people who want to see Donald Trump gone or to stay,” Beschloss said. “From Donald Trump’s point of view, his poll numbers are cratering. Compare to this where he was at the beginning of this year, that’s extremely dangerous. If I could go back eight years to this very hour, October 9, 2012, Trump had a debate with poll numbers going down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beschloss said, “Donald Trump was a reality star in New York and he put out a tweet at 5:39 p.m., October 9, 2012 and that is what he said. He said ‘Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in a tail spin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran.’ How he’ll react to poll numbers going down in desperation, that’s what he imputed to Barack Obama eight years ago. Look at American history, American presidents, a Mexican War in 1846… We got into a massive war in response to an invasion that he deliberately provoked. William McHenry took us into war against Spain all over the world in response to something that turned out that the main sunk because of a boiler accident.”

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Beschloss cautioned, “All I’m saying is if we see Donald Trump during the next 25 days exploiting the powers of the presidency to improve the political situation from his point of view to make it easier for him to get reelected, be suspicious.”



Watch the video below.