Hollywood stars slam NBC over Trump town hall
Hollywood stars from Barbra Streisand and Ben Stiller to Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Abrams have slammed NBC for scheduling a Donald Trump town hall at the same time as challenger Joe Biden’s own event.
The US president and Biden will participate in simultaneous, dueling televised talks Thursday after a head-to-head debate was scrapped in the aftermath of Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis.
Trump had refused to participate in a virtual debate with his opponent, leading to Biden scheduling a solo town hall for Thursday evening on rival network ABC.
“(W)e have been devastated to learn that you have chosen to air President Trump’s town hall… directly opposite Vice President Biden’s town hall,” said an open letter to NBCUniversal executives signed by more than 100 actors, writers and directors.
“By agreeing to air his town hall as counterprogramming opposite Vice President Biden’s town hall on ABC, you are enabling the President’s bad behavior,” it added.
The letter — signed by many famous current and former employees of the NBC network — insisted it did not wish to deprive Trump of airtime, but called for his town hall to be rescheduled “so that American voters can have the opportunity to watch both.”
Stiller, Abrams, Julianne Moore, Seth Rogen and Aaron Sorkin were among the signatories.
NBC’s decision had already drawn a backlash from A-listers on social media, with Louis-Dreyfus — alumnus of NBC smash hits “Saturday Night Live” and “Seinfeld” — among those tweeting “#NBCBlackout.”
“NBC has now decided that after he cowardly backed out of a debate to give Donald Trump an hour townhall opposite Joe Biden,” tweeted Streisand.
“All Trumps (sic) wants to do is win the ratings game. He is more a game show host than a President.”
The split screen spectacle comes 19 days out from the election, with Trump’s reelection bid floundering.
A RealClearPolitics poll average has Biden up by 9.2 points nationally and leading in several key battleground states.
Republicans to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocking article attacking Biden
Senate Republicans said Thursday they will subpoena Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey over the decision to block a news report critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"This is election interference and we're 19 days out from an election," Senator Ted Cruz said, a day after the social network blocked links to the article by the New York Post alleging corruption by Biden in Ukraine.
Cruz said the Senate Judiciary Committee would vote next Tuesday to subpoena Dorsey to testify at the end of next week and "explain why Twitter is abusing their corporate power to silence the press."
WATCH: Trump attacks masks, rants about ‘Democrat’ Fauci, and claims NBC townhall is a ‘setup’ as his rally goes off the rails
During a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked the use of masks as a method to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also complained about his upcoming town hall event.
"They keep saying, nobody wears masks. Wear the masks," Trump remarked. "Then they come out with things today. Did you see it? CDC [said] that 85% of the people wearing the mask catch it, okay?"
"Then you have my friend Tony, and he's a nice guy. Tony Fauci. He said this is not a threat, this not a problem, don't worry about it. No, it's a problem, it's the craziest thing. And then he said do not wear a mask, do not wear a mask under any circumstances, don't wear a mask -- don't, don't, don't. Right? So we don't. Then they say wear a mask," the president said.
NBC has been ‘conned and manipulated’ into agreeing to give Trump a townhall: Carl Bernstein
Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein slammed NBC News on Thursday over their decision to host a town hall with President Donald Trump at the exact time as a previously scheduled town hall with Joe Biden on ABC.
“NBC News, one of the premier networks, has abrogated the public trust and -- for reasons that are absolutely inexplicable except commercial ones -- has allowed this presentation to go forward on this schedule, which serves the interests of one of the two candidates instead of the interest of the people of the United States,” Bernstein said during an appearance on CNN.