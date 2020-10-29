Hong Kong pro-independence teen activist charged with secession
A former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism was charged on Thursday with secession, money laundering and conspiracy to publish seditious material, the latest person to be targeted under a new national security law.
Tony Chung, 19, who was denied bail, was arrested on Tuesday under the contentious legislation that punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, sedition, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.
Like other anti-government organizations, Studentlocalism disbanded before Beijing imposed the national security law on China’s most free city on June 30.
Chung had been free on bail after being initially arrested under the new legislation in July on suspicion of being involved in an organization that vowed to fight for an independent Hong Kong.
Two other activists were also arrested on Tuesday and are out on bail.
Beijing said the national security law was necessary to bring stability to the former British colony after a year of sometimes violent anti-government protests.
Critics of the legislation say it is being used to crush wide-ranging freedoms granted to the city when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
(REUTERS)
MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds Jared Kushner for bragging about Trump’s COVID-19 disaster
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Jared Kushner for bragging about actions that resulted in tens of thousands of deaths from the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser told reporter Bob Woodward the president had wrested control of the pandemic response away from the doctors, and the "Morning Joe" host said that admission was damning.
"We actually have the 'Perry Mason' moment," Scarborough said. "We actually have the person on the witness stand who is actually testifying against interests for himself and for Donald Trump. They deliberately, deliberately 'freed' America from the doctors and the scientists, so by the end of this, 400,000 people will be dead. Almost as many Americans who died in World War II."
India passes eight million coronavirus cases
India on Thursday passed eight million coronavirus cases, with the world's second-worst-hit country bracing for a possible second wave ahead of winter and a series of religious festivals.
There have now been 8,040,203 cases and 120,527 deaths across the country of 1.3 billion people, according to the latest government figures.
The United States has seen 9.1 million cases and more than 230,000 deaths.
India has one of the world's lowest death rates and ministers have highlighted the slowing number of new infections in recent weeks.
But authorities are preparing for a new surge after Diwali, the country's most important religious festival on November 14.