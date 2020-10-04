‘Murder hornets’ invading US are about to enter ‘slaughter phase’
SEATTLE — Just when you think Asian giant hornets’ reputation couldn’t get any worse, they’re about to enter the “slaughter phase” when they attack in force, decapitate their victims and prey upon the brood for days.Six “murder hornets,” as they’re sometimes called, have been caught, trapped or reported since Sept. 21 in the Blaine area, where they were first spotted in the U.S. last year.The Washington State Department of Agriculture, or WSDA, is desperate to track down their nest and kill them before they go on their murderous rampage.“Asian giant hornets this time of year start going into w…
Latest Headlines
Protest morale needs to remain high after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision: Philly organizers
PHILADELPHIA — Rage continued to boil among Black activists Saturday, days after a Kentucky grand jury declined to indict three white Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot in her Louisville apartment during a botched narcotics investigation.“We have to organize like our lives depend on it, because they do,” said Krystal Strong, 35, an organizer for the Black Lives Matter chapter in Philadelphia and the Black Philly Radical Collective, a group that advocates for the Black community and has called to defund and restructure the policing syst... (more…)
2020 Election
Guest says Minnesota fundraiser with Trump ‘very safely done’
MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul philanthropist and political donor who attended a Shorewood fundraiser with President Donald Trump shortly before his COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed said Saturday that guests were all tested beforehand and were careful about social distancing.“It was very safely done,” said Helene Houle, who paid $100,000 to attend the president’s fundraiser Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Minnesota business leader Marty Davis.Houle said in a phone interview that guests were told to arrive at least an hour ahead of start time and to wait in their cars.“They gave us the test i... (more…)
2020 Election
Senate hopeful Cal Cunningham sorry for sexy texts to strategist
Cal Cunningham, the North Carolina attorney hoping to upend incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on Election Day, has apologized for sending racy texts to a female strategist.“Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” read one of Cunningham’s provocative messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, which was obtained by National File.The steamy banter appeared to be reciprocal with Todd texting, “I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big (proposal requests), etc. So the only thing I want on my to-do list is you.”Todd has not commented on the incident, as of late Saturda... (more…)