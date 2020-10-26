Quantcast
House Judiciary GOP slammed for ‘bizarre and psychopathic’ tweet implying Barrett is a birthday gift for Hillary Clinton

1 min ago

Jim Jordan speaks at House Judiciary Committee hearing (MSNBC/screen grab)

On Monday evening, the House Judiciary Committee tweeted a gloating jab at Hillary Clinton following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The juvenile behavior of the committee, whose ranking member is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), promptly earned criticism from commenters on social media.

Twitter again takes action against Trump for lying about mail-in ballots

29 mins ago

October 26, 2020

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted yet another false claim about mail-in ballots, and implicitly called for throwing out any ballots that have not been received by November 3rd even if they were postmarked before that date.

Twitter took action against the president's false statement, hiding it behind a warning that it "might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process."

The social network has previously limited other tweets from the president, including those giving false information about the COVID-19 pandemic and one that appeared to glorify the shooting of civil rights protesters.

‘They’ve rigged the courts’: Democrats rip ‘illegitimate nominee’ Amy Coney Barrett — and McConnell’s ‘sham of a process’

41 mins ago

October 26, 2020

The United States Senate on Monday confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

Fifty-two Republicans voted to confirm, while Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) joined all Democrats in voting no, resulting in a 52-48 outcome.

Judge Barrett will participate in a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House on Monday evening and will be officially sworn in as Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning.

Democrats had harsh words about the process.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) ripped the "illegitimate nominee rushed through an illegitimate process."

Joe Biden makes bold push to be the first Democrat to win Georgia in decades: Washington Post

1 hour ago

October 26, 2020

As the final leg of his presidential campaign crescendos, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is hoping to pull off what hasn't been done in decades; Biden will aim to be the first Democrat to win Georgia since former President Bill Clinton managed the feat in 1992.

In 1968, Georgia voted for Independent George Wallace in an election that marked the last time a third-party candidate received any electoral votes.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes up for grabs in the 2020 election -- and Biden is not wasting any time.

“[Biden] understands the vitality of the Sun Belt and the importance of not just winning this election, but setting the table for success for the Senate and for the country,” said former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. “Georgia has been ground zero for many of these conversations.”

