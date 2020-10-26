House Judiciary GOP slammed for ‘bizarre and psychopathic’ tweet implying Barrett is a birthday gift for Hillary Clinton

On Monday evening, the House Judiciary Committee tweeted a gloating jab at Hillary Clinton following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

The juvenile behavior of the committee, whose ranking member is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), promptly earned criticism from commenters on social media.

You are fine examples for our children — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 27, 2020

As someone who was a Republican when it was a principles based party, I am repulsed by its current juvenilism. Why don't you all grow up? — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) October 27, 2020

Imagine an entire political party having the emotional intelligence of a petty six year old who didn’t get invited to a birthday party — oh, wait, I didn’t have to imagine. — Amanda Webster (@AmandaWebsterCT) October 27, 2020

What an absolutely bizarre and psychopathic way to “celebrate” the “victory” of getting another right-winger onto the SCOTUS bench. Thanks for reminding millions to VOTE OUT the GOP at all levels of government. — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) October 27, 2020

I’m screenshotting this and I will absolutely shove it up your asses over and over and over in 2021. You are going to HATE next year. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 27, 2020

You are hideous people. Hijackers of justice. Genocidal dictator apologists. Faux leaders who turn the other cheek to bounties on our soldiers. I hope your pearl-wearing agent of the patriarchy was worth it when you all lose your jobs. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 27, 2020

Americans are suffering.

Americans have died by the THOUSANDS. And instead of helping Americans, your priority was to steal another SCOTUS seat. And make jokes?#VoteThemAllOut #GOPCorruptionOverCountry pic.twitter.com/1jALxSjQeC — why_i_march (@why_I_march) October 27, 2020

Fascism has come. Time to expand the court. You built this. — Jake and The Derg ⚖️💛🐝 (@JakeReif) October 27, 2020

They have no idea what they have unleashed — kathy “8 DAYS, VOTE DAMMIT” (@1proudliberal) October 27, 2020

Democracy coming for you kids. When it gets there, you have only yourselves to blame. — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) October 27, 2020