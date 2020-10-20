How fetal cells from the 1970s power medical innovation today
Washington (AFP) – It is no secret that thousands of laboratories around the world use cells derived from a fetus that was aborted decades ago to develop vital medicines.But it is a contentious topic in the US, where conservatives and anti-abortion activists have long deemed the practice unethical.The matter is once more under the spotlight after President Donald Trump was treated for Covid-19 using Regeneron’s antibody treatment. The company used aborted fetal cells as part of its testing process.”It’s becoming annoying,” Andrea Gambotto, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said of t…
Latest Headlines
Actress Regina King: Civil rights struggle ‘just as relevant today’
Los Angeles (AFP) - Regina King's "One Night in Miami" delves into the immense pressures on black icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown at the height of the 1960s civil rights struggle -- tensions that are just as rife today, its director said.The movie, dramatizing a real-life motel-room meeting between the four towering African-Americans, had a drive-in screening outside Los Angeles Monday as part of the American Film Institute's AFI Fest.Introducing the film via video in a year that has seen vast protests over black deaths from police violence, and just two weeks before the... (more…)
2020 Election
‘I really despise him’: Trump is hemorrhaging support among white women in a state he can’t afford to lose
When President Donald Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes in 2016, he did so with help of many white women — about half of whom voted for him in the Keystone State four years ago. But reporter Julia Terruso, in an article published by the Philadelphia Inquirer on October 19, stresses that Trump is struggling with that demographic in Pennsylvania in 2020.
"Only 37% of white women in the state support him, according to a Quinnipiac survey earlier this month — a finding similar to other polls in Pennsylvania and other battleground states," Terruso explains. "If that big shift holds, it could help deliver Pennsylvania — and the White House — to Democratic candidate Joe Biden."
COVID-19
Study confirms paid sick leave is crucial in fight against Covid-19
A team of health policy researchers found that the emergency paid sick leave benefit passed by Congress in March to curb the coronavirus pandemic did "flatten the curve" and prevent a substantial number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., but despite the fact that this policy improved the nation's public health, it is set to expire at the end of 2020, well before the crisis is expected to subside.