How IRS may calculate your second coronavirus stimulus check
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to make progress in stimulus negotiations, so there is still a chance of another round of stimulus checks. If the two reach an agreement and Congress approves it, you should know how the IRS will calculate the amount of your second coronavirus stimulus check.Q3 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreWhat determines your stimulus check amount?It is not known what process the IRS will follow to calculate the amount of your second coronavirus stimulus check. However, if the proposals put forward for the next stimulus …
Men are more likely than women to perceive face masks as infringing on their freedom
Men and women are equally likely to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. But the study, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, indicates that men and women tend to have different reasons for not wearing them.“Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, I have been fascinated by the varied reactions to face mask wearing. I expected it to be a relatively uncontroversial behavior, and we can now see that I was quite wrong about this assumption,” said researcher Matt C. Howard, an assistant professor in the Mitchell College of Business at the ... (more…)
How many Floridians really have died from COVID-19?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Are Floridians getting an accurate picture of who is dying from COVID-19 and when?Not likely.Florida in August changed its rules for determining whether someone died of COVID-19, moving that responsibility from public medical examiners to the doctors who treated the patients. The change was meant to relieve medical examiners who were swamped with COVID deaths, but it also created inconsistencies in how COVID deaths are documented and raised new questions about the accuracy and timeliness of the state’s COVID-19 death counts.Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees this wee... (more…)
Masks, plexiglass and puppets: Atlanta takes opera to the Covid circus
The life-art imitation question is age-old, but if 2020 has anything to say the answer is clear: even the fictional characters of our operas have developed Covid-19.
The Atlanta Opera premiered an outdoor series this week, set to run through mid-November, that features live performances of "Pagliacci" and "The Kaiser of Atlantis" under a circus tent on a baseball field, with scripts retrofitted for our virus-plagued times.
In the southeastern US city's version of "Pagliacci," an 1890s opera from Ruggero Leoncavallo, the jealous clown Canio contracts coronavirus.
"A world that is in the middle of a pandemic is a part of the storytelling," said Tomer Zvulun, the Atlanta Opera's director.