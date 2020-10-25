How many Floridians really have died from COVID-19?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Are Floridians getting an accurate picture of who is dying from COVID-19 and when?Not likely.Florida in August changed its rules for determining whether someone died of COVID-19, moving that responsibility from public medical examiners to the doctors who treated the patients. The change was meant to relieve medical examiners who were swamped with COVID deaths, but it also created inconsistencies in how COVID deaths are documented and raised new questions about the accuracy and timeliness of the state’s COVID-19 death counts.Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees this wee…
Masks, plexiglass and puppets: Atlanta takes opera to the Covid circus
The life-art imitation question is age-old, but if 2020 has anything to say the answer is clear: even the fictional characters of our operas have developed Covid-19.
The Atlanta Opera premiered an outdoor series this week, set to run through mid-November, that features live performances of "Pagliacci" and "The Kaiser of Atlantis" under a circus tent on a baseball field, with scripts retrofitted for our virus-plagued times.
In the southeastern US city's version of "Pagliacci," an 1890s opera from Ruggero Leoncavallo, the jealous clown Canio contracts coronavirus.
"A world that is in the middle of a pandemic is a part of the storytelling," said Tomer Zvulun, the Atlanta Opera's director.
Saturday Night Live’s Trump claims his secret COVID-19 plan is ‘under audit just like my taxes’
"Saturday Night Live" began this week's show with a recap of the presidential debate showing President Donald Trump confusing Kirsten Welker with Hoda Kotb, Mindy Lahiri, and at one point, even a waitress.
Alec Baldwin explained that the coronavirus loved him so much that it didn't want to leave his body because it was so beautiful.
He also explained that he couldn't share his coronavirus plan because it was still under audit like his taxes.
Jim Cary toned down his portrayal of Joe Biden from last week's over-the-top yell-fest.
"Learning to live with it? We're learning to die with it, man!" said the fake Biden, quoting the real Biden, but with a glint of Clint Eastwood.
Pence draws backlash claiming rallies are ‘essential’ government work despite aide testing positive for COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence's office announced that chief of staff Marc Short has tested positive for COVID-19, but his boss has no intention of leaving the campaign trail. It seems campaign events are considered "essential" government work.
"While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," Pence's press secretary said in a statement.
Campaigns are not considered "essential" for the government under the CDC guidelines.