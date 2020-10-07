Hunt on for Indian tiger after eighth human kill
Indian authorities are hunting for a tiger which has killed eight people in the last two years after another fatal attack, officials said Wednesday.
The big cat’s latest victim, an elderly villager, was mauled to death late Monday when he ventured into a forest for firewood in Khambada, around 660 kilometers (410 miles) from the financial capital Mumbai.
“We have been trying to capture the tiger using tranquilizer darts but with no success,” N.R. Praveen, a forest official in Maharashtra state, told AFP.
Human encroachment on tiger habitats has increased rapidly in recent decades in the nation of 1.3 billion people, leading to deadly conflicts.
Nearly 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019, according to government figures.
But the big cats have also suffered. More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocution between 2012 and 2018, the data showed.
In June, a tiger blamed for killing three people was captured and sent to a zoo in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
Officials said the big cat was “too dangerous” to be allowed to roam free.
India is home to around 70 percent of the world’s tigers.
Last year, the government said the tiger population had risen to 2,967 in 2018 from a record low of 1,411 in 2006.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Watch: Martha McSally crashes and burns when repeatedly asks if she’s proud to support Trump
Poll after poll has shown Republican Sen. Martha McSally losing to her Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly, in Arizona's 2020 U.S. Senate race. The incumbent senator tried to salvage her campaign this week during a debate with Kelly, but things did not go well for McSally when she was asked about her support for President Donald Trump and went out of her way to dodge the question.
Breaking Banner
‘Terrible behavior, terrible leadership’: Ex-Pence aide shreds White House for letting COVID run rampant
Olivia Troye, a former Homeland Security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, told CNN on Wednesday that she's deeply worried about her former boss's health because of the Trump White House's reckless handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
During a CNN interview, Troye said that the rapid spread of the virus throughout the West Wing came down entirely to the fact that many Trump officials still do not take the virus seriously.
"This is what happens when you have people at the very highest levels in the White House who, I think, still today think this virus -- the focus on the virus is overblown," she said. "My concern today honestly is about the vice president. I know the exposure on that staff, Katie Miller, she is everywhere in that West Wing, she is everywhere in the small quarters of outside the vice president's office."
2020 Election
Infamous 2016 ‘undecided voter’ Ken Bone still can’t make up his mind
Famously undecided voter Ken Bone still can't make up his mind.
The St. Louis-area man took part in a town hall debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Oct. 9, 2016, where he gained notice as the "Red Sweater Guy" after asking the candidates about their energy policies, and Bone told Newsweek he's still undecided four years later.
"To be perfectly honest, I'd say I'm uncommitted again," Bone said. "Very, very few people in either of these election cycles were truly undecided. They're uncommitted, which means that you don't really have a positive opinion of either candidate."