‘I don’t believe that’s by our laws,’ Trump says of counting all the votes in an election
Repeating his desire for a winner to be declared on the night of November 3, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t “believe” tallying votes for weeks after Election Day is lawful, a remark observers interpreted as yet another open signal of the president’s intention to challenge the counting of legally submitted ballots.
“Donald Trump is planning to everything he can to make sure your vote doesn’t count.”
—Indivisible
“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” Trump said before departing the White House for a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan. “I don’t believe that. So we’ll see what happens.”
It is, in fact, perfectly legal for states to count ballots for weeks after the election; some states allow mail-in ballots to arrive up to two weeks after November 3 as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Due to the unprecedented surge in mail-in voting sparked by the pandemic, the process of tallying ballots and determining the election winner is expected to take longer than usual.
“He wants to throw out legal votes. That’s what he’s saying here,” tweeted Garance Franke-Ruta, executive editor of GEN magazine.
Watch Trump’s comments:
“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that’s by our laws.” — Trump (In fact tallying all the ballots is consistent with the law.) pic.twitter.com/Dlj7DCiCT1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2020
Progressive critics and election analysts have long been warning of a “nightmare scenario” in which Trump falsely declares himself the winner on November 3 based on an early lead in in-person votes and proceeds to declare all votes counted after Election Day illegitimate. The president’s comments Tuesday bolstered those fears.
“Donald Trump is planning to everything he can to make sure your vote doesn’t count,” progressive advocacy group Indivisible—part of a coalition planning mass protests should Trump attempt to steal the election—said in response to the president’s remarks Tuesday, which came hours after the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the battleground state of Wisconsin cannot extend its Election Day deadline for the arrival of mail-in ballots.
In his concurring opinion in the case, Trump-nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh parroted the president’s attack on the common state practice of counting ballots that arrive after Election Day—a possible indication that Kavanaugh is, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern put it, “open to stealing the election for Trump.”
The implications of Kavanaugh’s reason could reach beyond Wisconsin. As Stern pointed out on Twitter, North Carolina Republicans are already citing Kavanaugh’s argument to justify their own push for the Supreme Court to limit the state’s absentee ballot deadline.
“Brett Kavanaugh’s stunning opinion last night should be a huge story today,” said Stern. “It cast aspersions on mail ballots. It’s riddled with errors. It endorses a theory too radical for the Bush v. Gore majority. It’s a preemptive attack on our election’s integrity.
2020 Election
Trump takes his COVID-spreader show to Omaha — in search of a key electoral vote
Donald Trump’s super-spreader campaign rallies generally don’t matter in the big picture of things. But there’s one happening this evening that’s a little different.
Trump will be taking over a ramp at 7:30 p.m. at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. It is being billed as an outdoor event with “strong precautions” in place to prevent the spread of a pandemic disease that the main speaker will be telling his audience is fake news. And they’re hoping to draw 10,000 potential pandemic patients.
The reason Trump is in Omaha is the same one that President Barack Obama was there in 2008: a recognition that the Nebraska 2nd congressional district’s one electoral vote could literally decide the fate of the free world. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that portion delegates in part by congressional districts.
2020 Election
Militia leader denies that flying a Confederate flag is racist in NBC News exposé
On MSNBC's Deadline White House Tuesday, correspondent Cal Perry spoke with a militia leader in Kentucky who denied that carrying a Confederate flag was a form of racism.
"There are photos of you carrying Confederate flags," Perry said.
"Some people don't. People in my group are Puerto Rico, Blacks, Cubans, I've got a mixture," said Tara Brandau of the National Patriotic Defense Team militia.
2020 Election
Trump says militia that sought to kidnap and kill Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer was ‘maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t’
In a startling moment during his Michigan rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump implied that the militia that attempted to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was maybe or maybe not all that big of a problem.
“People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t," Trump told his rally.
It's a commonly used tactic by Trump to say things like "people say" or "some say" or raise hypotheticals so that it gives him the ability to say "I don't think that, people do." But he has never been able to cite the actual person that said that to him.
In this case, one would assume all political leaders would oppose kidnapping and killing a political leader regardless of the party to which he or she belongs. In Ohio they've opted for a gentler approach, merely trying to recall Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his mask mandate.