‘I hope they end it’: Trump tells ’60 Minutes’ killing ObamaCare will ‘be so good’ – despite coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump released an unedited version of the “60 Minutes” interview he ultimately walked out on, and in it is a discussion about the Affordable Care Act.
“I hope that they end it. It’ll be so good,” Trump tells CBS News’ Lesley Stahl, despite America being in the middle of a deadly pandemic and now facing a third coronavirus wave.
“We’ll come up with a plan,” Trump says, admitting the plan he has claimed at various times over the years is ready, isn’t ready.
“We have large sections of it already done,” Trump claims. “And we’ve already come up with, let’s take a look at your various secretaries various plans that we’ve already come up with, and also.”
Trump and the Republicans for years have been trying to kill ObamaCare, and the only chance they have now, after failing 70 times in Congress, is through the courts.
On Wednesday Columbia University released a study finding up to 210,000 Americans died from the coronavirus and blamed Trump directly for the “avoidable” deaths.
Watch:
"I hope that they end it. It'll be so good if they end it." — here's Trump saying he hopes SCOTUS strikes down the ACA during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/1bTonnA2YJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020
