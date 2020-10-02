Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I swear, these people’: WH chief of staff blasted for not wearing a mask after being close to COVID-positive president

Published

1 hour ago

on

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R-NC). Image via screengrab.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows just concluded a press briefing from outside the White House. His remarks are being criticized, after he refused to give any information about President Donald Trump’s health after testing positive for coronavirus, refusing to discuss a timeline of the president’s travels and contacts, and refusing to wear a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss issued criticism of Meadows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s Meadows refusing to give the American people any accounting of the president’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meadows is also being roundly blasted after being in close proximity to President Donald Trump: Meadows wore no mask. (He was also in close proximity to Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Meadows claims Hicks was not tested until Thursday, which contradicts every report.)

Meadows, who on Sept. 16 predicted a coronavirus vaccine “potentially by the end of September,” clearly has little understanding of the science of transmission, incubation, infection, and testing. He told reporters he did not need to wear a mask because he has been tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many are outraged.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany’s claims about Trump ballots dumped in a ditch fall apart

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier this week claimed that several absentee ballots in Wisconsin had been found abandoned in a ditch as proof that President Donald Trump was right to question the integrity of mail-in ballots.

However, that story has now completely fallen apart.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Meagan Wolfe, director of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said during a news conference this week that "no Wisconsin absentee ballots were found" in a mail bag that was discovered last week in a ditch in Greenville, Wisconsin, although she said she didn't know if any out-of-state ballots were caught up in the mail bag.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after potential exposure during Trump debate

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus just days after he was potentially exposed to it during a debate with President Donald Trump.

PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor reports that both Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tested negative for the disease, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive. It was also announced on Friday that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Video shows a maskless Sen Mike Lee hugging and kissing people before COVID diagnosis

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE