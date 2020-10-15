Quantcast
‘I was wrong’: Chris Christie regrets going maskless at Rose Garden event after his hospitalization

Published

1 min ago

on

Former NJ governor Chris Christie/ABC screen shot

On Thursday, in a written interview with The New York Times following his release from the hospital, former New Jersey governor and Trump ally Chris Christie expressed regret that he had gone without a protective face mask at the White House.

Christie was one of many maskless attendees of the Rose Garden unveiling of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for the Supreme Court — a gathering that is suspected to have been a “super-spreader” event for COVID-19, as several people including senators, White House staffers, and President Donald Trump himself tested positive shortly after.

“I believed when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day,” said Christie. “I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team.”

“I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow C.D.C. guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” Christie added.

Trump, since recovering enough to be ruled no longer contagious and fit to resume normal political events, has made little effort to change his messaging on the virus.


Second-degree murder charge for security guard who shot man at ‘Patriot Rally’ in Denver: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

The security guard working for a Denver television station will be facing a murder charge.

"A 30-year-old security guard will face a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a participant in a “Patriot Rally” in downtown Denver on Saturday, prosecutors announced Thursday," The Denver Post reports.

"If convicted, Matthew Robert Dolloff could face up to 48 years in prison in connection to the shooting, which his family’s attorney has said was an act of self-defense. Dolloff was working as a security guard for journalists at Denver television station 9News when he opened fire," the newspaper reported. "Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced she’ll formally file the charges against Dolloff on Monday. Police had arrested Dolloff on suspicion of first-degree murder."

Trump’s favorite social networking site crashes — Twitter is down

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

On Thursday, Twitter was struck with an outage spanning multiple states.

According to ServicesDown.com, a spike of problems began being reported at around 4pm ET, disabling a social network that has become famous for President Donald Trump's obsession with direct interactions with the public.

In recent days, Twitter has gathered national attention for taking a new, harder line against viral fake news, blocking the spread of a New York Post story on Joe Biden's son that has been roundly criticized as inaccurate, devoid of context, and based on shaky sources. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the Trump campaign account were suspended after sharing hacked information about Biden's son as well.

‘We’re done!’ GOP candidate for John Lewis’ seat storms from interview when asked about her conspiracy theories

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Angela Stanton-King — a Trump-loving GOP candidate running for the late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis' congressional seat in Metro Atlanta — was interviewed by The Guardian's Oliver Laughland, and angrily cut short the interview when asked about her past tweets appearing to reference the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Believers of QAnon, which holds that Trump is secretly working to bring down a Democratic-controlled ring of cannibalistic, Satanic pedophiles, have dabbled in anti-Semitism and have been flagged as a source of domestic terrorism. As a result, some Republican candidates who have affiliated themselves with it now try to deny their involvement — as Stanton-King tried to do.

