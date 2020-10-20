Eric Trump deletes fake image of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump 2020 hats after humiliation on Twitter
Eric Trump faced backlash on Tuesday after he shared a manipulated photo that appeared to show rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats.
President Donald Trump’s son shared the image on Twitter. Soon after, the social media network flagged the tweet for using “manipulated media.”
Several hours later, the tweet appeared to be deleted.
Ice Cube smacked down the president’s son with a two word response.
Nigga please… https://t.co/1oPGAmzgvQ
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 20, 2020
For his part, 50 Cent had not reacted to the photoshopped image by the time of publication. Earlier this week, the rapper suggested that he is voting for Trump because of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan.
Read some of the responses to Eric Trump’s tweet below.
The other day it was a false claim about Biden owning a home he sold many years ago. Today, Eric Trump shares an obviously photoshopped pic of two rappers in Trump hats. Things will continue to get dumber. pic.twitter.com/EfAW03henG
— Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) October 20, 2020
Uhh…. 😳
This is a photoshopped pic. I understand the sentiment but let’s keep this in perspective. @IceCube is for fixing up the black community and not for any political party. Oh my goodness. Fiddy doesn’t like Biden’s tax plan for businesses or he would have voted for him
— W.E. Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) October 20, 2020
Getting your dollars worth out of your Adobe Photoshop subscription I see.
— Drake Force (@MineCartMayhem) October 20, 2020
Bravo @Twitter for showing baby @EricTrump is a manipulated liar and loser. pic.twitter.com/xXYIxJ1ZoQ
— 🇨🇦🇱🇧Mark Ghoulnimé🎃🧟♂️ (@markghanime) October 20, 2020
Cube’s tweet at Eric Trump. Yea Eric Trump really is the dumbest one in the family 😂😂😂😂
— Carp (@robcarpenter81) October 20, 2020
As if being a Trump wasn’t embarrassing enough and you have to go and shame yourself with the worlds worst photoshop 🙂🙂🙂🙂
— Zasha (@zashawwilkinson) October 20, 2020
2020 Election
Eric Trump deletes fake image of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump 2020 hats after humilation on Twitter
Eric Trump faced backlash on Tuesday after he shared a manipulated photo that appeared to show rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats.
President Donald Trump's son shared the image on Twitter. Soon after, the social media network flagged the tweet for using "manipulated media."
Several hours later, the tweet appeared to be deleted.
[caption id="attachment_1678561" align="alignnone" width="286"] Ice Cube and 50 Cent appear in digitally manipulated photograph shared by Eric Trump (Twitter)[/caption]
2020 Election
Going broke? Here’s how the Trump campaign plowed through $1 billion in cash
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's fundraising efforts have surpassed $1 billion since 2017 but now, the vast majority of that money is gone as speculation rises about the true financial state of Trump's campaign.
Over the last several months, Trump has made several high-dollar political advertising decisions that have cost his campaign greatly. From the staggering $10 million-dollar Super Bowl ad during the primary while several Democratic presidential candidates were still in the race to using his campaign funds to cover the cost of excessive legal fees for his impeachment and war on mail-in voting, Trump has shelled out exorbitant amounts of money.
2020 Election
Biden lays low, again, ahead of Trump debate
Democrat Joe Biden hunkered down Tuesday for the second straight day instead of campaigning two weeks before the US election, as he likely prepares for his final debate with President Donald Trump this week.
The campaign called a "lid" for in-person events -- meaning a candidate has no more planned appearances for the day -- at 9:30am (13:30 GMT), although there was still potential for the former vice president to conduct local interviews.
The 77-year-old also was off the campaign trail Monday, only leaving his Delaware home to conduct a television interview.
Biden, who has a robust advantage in national polls against Trump but narrower leads in swing states like Florida, held two events in battleground North Carolina on Sunday. But he stayed home in Wilmington on Saturday.