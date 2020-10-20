Eric Trump deletes fake image of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump 2020 hats after humiliation on Twitter

Eric Trump faced backlash on Tuesday after he shared a manipulated photo that appeared to show rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats.

President Donald Trump’s son shared the image on Twitter. Soon after, the social media network flagged the tweet for using “manipulated media.”

Several hours later, the tweet appeared to be deleted.

Ice Cube smacked down the president’s son with a two word response.

For his part, 50 Cent had not reacted to the photoshopped image by the time of publication. Earlier this week, the rapper suggested that he is voting for Trump because of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Read some of the responses to Eric Trump’s tweet below.

The other day it was a false claim about Biden owning a home he sold many years ago. Today, Eric Trump shares an obviously photoshopped pic of two rappers in Trump hats. Things will continue to get dumber. pic.twitter.com/EfAW03henG — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) October 20, 2020

Uhh…. 😳 This is a photoshopped pic. I understand the sentiment but let’s keep this in perspective. @IceCube is for fixing up the black community and not for any political party. Oh my goodness. Fiddy doesn’t like Biden’s tax plan for businesses or he would have voted for him — W.E. Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) October 20, 2020

Getting your dollars worth out of your Adobe Photoshop subscription I see. — Drake Force (@MineCartMayhem) October 20, 2020

Cube’s tweet at Eric Trump. Yea Eric Trump really is the dumbest one in the family 😂😂😂😂 — Carp (@robcarpenter81) October 20, 2020

As if being a Trump wasn’t embarrassing enough and you have to go and shame yourself with the worlds worst photoshop 🙂🙂🙂🙂 — Zasha (@zashawwilkinson) October 20, 2020