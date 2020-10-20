Quantcast
Eric Trump deletes fake image of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump 2020 hats after humiliation on Twitter

Published

14 mins ago

on

Ice Cube and 50 Cent appear in digitally manipulated photograph shared by Eric Trump (Twitter)

Eric Trump faced backlash on Tuesday after he shared a manipulated photo that appeared to show rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats.

President Donald Trump’s son shared the image on Twitter. Soon after, the social media network flagged the tweet for using “manipulated media.”

Several hours later, the tweet appeared to be deleted.

Ice Cube and 50 Cent appear in digitally manipulated photograph shared by Eric Trump (Twitter)

Ice Cube and 50 Cent appear in digitally manipulated photograph shared by Eric Trump (Twitter)

Ice Cube smacked down the president’s son with a two word response.

For his part, 50 Cent had not reacted to the photoshopped image by the time of publication. Earlier this week, the rapper suggested that he is voting for Trump because of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Read some of the responses to Eric Trump’s tweet below.

