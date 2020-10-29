‘I’d call this a riot’: Trump supporters mocked after video shows them ‘sharing 1 brain cell’ at Dallas rally
A group of Trump supporters were mocked on social media after video of impromptu rally went viral.
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred in Dallas, was shared on Twitter by user davenewworld_2.
Trump supporters in Dallas sharing 1 brain cell pic.twitter.com/oLNz5arS2a
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 29, 2020
As the video begins, a man in a Make America Great Again hat can be seen wearing a face mask that has been mutilated, allowing the man’s mouth to be exposed.
Seconds later, a child shouts: “White lives matter!”
“I’m more worried about China! Woo-hoo!” another man yells. “I’m not speaking Chinese. I already learned Spanish.”
“Woo!” the crowd screams in agreement.
Commenters on Twitter reacted to the clip with scorn.
I have literally seen hyenas on National Geographic display more common sense. They are rabid. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/0rpWI6NnHU
— Tiffeloyx Says Vote Early!🌊 (@tiffeloyx) October 29, 2020
I feel bad for that kid being pulled into this mindset at such a young age.
— Dan Durrer (@DanDurrer) October 29, 2020
There was a time where I’d see footage like this and make an offhand comment like “We need a plague.” Coronavirus, however, has shown it just makes them worse.
— Jay Taylor (@ShinobiMetalJay) October 29, 2020
Trump supporter ‘kicked the daylights’ out of elderly man over his Biden sign: 911 call
An 84-year-old Ohio resident is accusing a Trump supporter of physically assaulting him over his Joe Biden lawn sign.
Local news station Fox 8 reports that the man called 911 last week and reported that 69-year-old Melvin Wallace beat him for putting a Biden-Harris sign on his property.
“I had a guy come down here and just kick the living daylights out of me," the victim said on the 911 call.
“Do you know what it was about, why he did it?” the dispatcher replied.
This year’s post-election court battles could make Bush v. Gore seem like a functioning democracy
Following Election Day 2000, Americans spent weeks wondering whether Florida's 29 electoral votes had been won by Democratic Vice President Al Gore or Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush — and eventually, Gore conceded, congratulating Bush on becoming the next president of the United States. British journalist Ed Luce, who now lives in the U.S., fears that the 2020 presidential election could be even more chaotic and result in several court battles that will make the Bush v. Gore debacle of 2000 pale in comparison. And he outlines his concerns in an article for Financial Times.
Trump is so desperate for an October surprise — but with Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon it’s a flop
There's nothing President Donald Trump can do to make up a scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden in the last five days ahead of the election.
After 75 million Americans have already voted, Trump's only hope has been Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon "discovering" a mystery laptop they say was owned by Hunter Biden with shady emails. As Mother Jones's David Corn and Dan Friedman wrote the "dirty-tricks squad" is desperate.
"In recent days, their Fox-enabled efforts have demonstrated how far they are willing to go with their skullduggery," the report said. "Yet the world may be witnessing the death throes of Trump’s most extreme enablers, protectors, and schemers—and it is ugly."