‘I’d call this a riot’: Trump supporters mocked after video shows them ‘sharing 1 brain cell’ at Dallas rally

A group of Trump supporters were mocked on social media after video of impromptu rally went viral.

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred in Dallas, was shared on Twitter by user davenewworld_2.

Trump supporters in Dallas sharing 1 brain cell pic.twitter.com/oLNz5arS2a — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 29, 2020

As the video begins, a man in a Make America Great Again hat can be seen wearing a face mask that has been mutilated, allowing the man’s mouth to be exposed.

Seconds later, a child shouts: “White lives matter!”

“I’m more worried about China! Woo-hoo!” another man yells. “I’m not speaking Chinese. I already learned Spanish.”

“Woo!” the crowd screams in agreement.

Commenters on Twitter reacted to the clip with scorn.

I do have concerns about the future of our species pic.twitter.com/sfM1KD78iz — We Are Now Ruth-less. #VoteBluetoSaveAmerica (@heatherathome10) October 29, 2020

So I. I wish they could move to a different planet and leave us in peace. pic.twitter.com/UU5B5fXGlC — 🐞Bénita Aïda Cha 🦋 (@AidaBenita) October 29, 2020

I have literally seen hyenas on National Geographic display more common sense. They are rabid. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/0rpWI6NnHU — Tiffeloyx Says Vote Early!🌊 (@tiffeloyx) October 29, 2020

I bet the ER & ICU staff in Houston just love this 🙄 — 😷icargo #WearAMask (@icargo) October 29, 2020

Well they do appear to have lots of free time on their hands for their little arts and crafts projects pic.twitter.com/U6QWijMkKG — Sophie Poirot (@poirot_sophie) October 29, 2020

I feel bad for that kid being pulled into this mindset at such a young age. — Dan Durrer (@DanDurrer) October 29, 2020

Let the white terrorists field a team they said, what could go wrong they said — P1 Mark (@RedneckEthics) October 29, 2020

Stopped watching when I saw an American flag with a big shitstain on it. #ItsACult — Cyndi Borowski (You Better Vote!) (@BorowskiCyndi) October 29, 2020

I thought I’d seen it all..

Until now. — ❤️🌈☮️❄️🌎🌊 (@southernfemale5) October 29, 2020

I’d call this a riot. So much to unpack in this video. — Silver sHamm-rock Novelties (@inhammable) October 29, 2020

