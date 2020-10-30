Quantcast
Idaho Lt Governor flashes gun and Bible in video where she rejects state’s lockdown measures

Published

2 hours ago

on

Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor was featured driving around with a gun and a Bible in her car in a video where state lawmakers question the existence of the coronavirus and reject lockdown measures, Newsweek reports.

In the video, Janice McGeachin and several state officials made “declaration” against coronavirus measures. During McGeachin’s segment in the video, she’s seen sitting in her truck holding a handgun in one hand and a Bible in the other.

“We recognize that all of us by nature are free and equal and have certain inalienable rights among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing happiness and protecting safety,” she says.

As Newsweek points out, McGeachin has been a vocal critic of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Watch the video below:


