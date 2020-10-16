‘Idiot has the nuclear codes’: Trump mocked for promoting satire site’s fake story that Twitter crashed itself to help Biden

President Donald Trump is being widely mocked for promoting a satirical, Christian conservative website’s story that Twitter shut itself down on Thursday to block access to a debunked New York Post article in an effort to help Joe Biden.

“Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News” is the headline of the article Trump retweeted. It is from The Babylon Bee, which has been called “the Christian version of The Onion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump left zero possibility that he was just retweeting it because he found it amusing.

“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” he tweeted early Friday morning.

The President was quickly mocked, but this time many of the tweets seemed to also suggest concern over his access to America’s nuclear launch codes.

President Moron doesn't realize this is a satirical news site. Next, he'll be railing on @TheOnion This would be funny, if not terrifying that POTUS is this dumb. And has access to your Nuclear codes. Dumbest president in the history of the US. https://t.co/D8BgvS9D9c — M.I.B – F1V3 (@Tru7hS33kR) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As the nation sleeps, Trump claims that Twitter crashed itself to save Joe Biden from the New York Post. His source is a satirical article from the Babylon Bee, a right-wing Christian version of The Onion. https://t.co/Tg9UjokR1w — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 16, 2020

Trump can't tell comedy and news apart. Still think he's the best person to have the nuclear codes? https://t.co/bfP4PSyUZx — Luke Drago (@RealLukeDrago) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr President that's a satire website it says so on the fucking bio oh my god https://t.co/wtiWsC3pbM — José's Little Hell (@Josysegafan) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, Trump did tweet a satirical article from Babylon Bee thinking it's real news, but then again Trump's daily intelligence briefings come from Fox & Friends. https://t.co/8rvzlyhQrk — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Our President just retweeted Babylon Bee as a serious news story. This is the reality we live in. Our president has such poor critical thinking skills he is spreading a parody site as reasons to vote for him. https://t.co/Aycr1pXEi7 — Reframing2020 (@reframing2020) October 16, 2020

The president of the United States can’t tell the difference between satire and reality. This is a man who commands a nuclear arsenal #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/cxSllg6q4Y — oh what now (@Simon_in_London) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

you can't tell me this dude isn't coked up to the gills. https://t.co/yDIrq3YniU — ‍♂️ (@disco_socialist) October 16, 2020

This idiot has the nuclear codes. ‍♀️ https://t.co/HnoTFmxYdI — Jen Scott -Biden/Harris 2020 (@jsbutterflyz) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I cant…..the leader of the free world is being duped by satire….shitty satire at that…. https://t.co/iCHZotu6u2 — Dustin M. Czarny (@DustinCzarny) October 16, 2020

Trump as racist Uncle, exhibit #3629: Angrily sharing a satire article as if it's legit https://t.co/Lf1YlEjHeM — Nick Langley (@nickolaslangley) October 16, 2020

Trump Retweeting the satirical Babylon Bee thinking it's a serious story perfectly sums Trump's 4 years in the White House. To Trump, what is truly "Fake news" is real while real news is attacked. https://t.co/8rvzlyhQrk — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well now I know where he gets his information and it explains so much. https://t.co/k1tFukF0SO — HG Tomato Wash Your Hands (@HGTomato) October 16, 2020

REMINDER Trump believes satire website (below) are reality HOWEVER Trump denies the reality when told to him by US Intelligence/CIA/FBI. https://t.co/3h1eSUPIWN — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT