‘Idiot has the nuclear codes’: Trump mocked for promoting satire site’s fake story that Twitter crashed itself to help Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump is being widely mocked for promoting a satirical, Christian conservative website’s story that Twitter shut itself down on Thursday to block access to a debunked New York Post article in an effort to help Joe Biden.

“Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News” is the headline of the article Trump retweeted. It is from The Babylon Bee, which has been called “the Christian version of The Onion.”

Trump left zero possibility that he was just retweeting it because he found it amusing.

“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” he tweeted early Friday morning.

The President was quickly mocked, but this time many of the tweets seemed to also suggest concern over his access to America’s nuclear launch codes.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
