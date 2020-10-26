Quantcast
‘If you have a stroke we can’t help you’: Utah hospital says after inundated with COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

University of Utah Health Nurse Manager Naydean Reed (Photo: Screen capture)

What public health officials feared most appears to be happening in some states. Hospitals are being overrun with COVID-19 patients.

MSNBC reporter Meagan Fitzgerald interviewed University of Utah Health Nurse Manager Naydean Reed who revealed that things were getting bad in her hospital.

“It’s infuriating, and it’s — I mean, I don’t know. I can’t even describe how it makes me feel,” said Reed. “It makes me sad. We don’t have the capacity to care for all of these patients. And it’s not even the COVID patients. If you have a heart attack or get in a trauma and all the beds are full. If you have a stroke, we can’t care for you.”

Fitzgerald called it part of a “perfect storm” because it’s getting cold, people are gathering indoors and spreading the virus further. At the same time, the flu season is only beginning.

There were 1765 new COVID-19 cases announced in Utah on Sunday and often numbers on Sundays aren’t always reported if the staff isn’t available. It isn’t just the University of Utah Health that is rationing care either. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that a group of administrators in the state asked the governor about their list of “criteria they propose doctors should use if they are forced to decide which patients can stay in overcrowded intensive care units.”

See the interview below:


