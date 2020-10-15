Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m not happy’: Bill Barr’s future in the Trump administration seems at risk

Published

7 mins ago

on

Attorney General William Barr (screengrab)

Attorney General William Barr has been so aggressive in his support of President Donald Trump that many pundits have described him as Trump’s “fixer” — a word that was often used to describe Michael Cohen when he was still working for the Trump Organization and serving as Trump’s personal attorney. But this week, Trump has expressed disappointment in Barr and refuses to say whether or not he will keep him as attorney general if he is reelected in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was hoping that a U.S. Department of Justice probe of the origins of the Russia investigation would be released before Election Day and become an “October surprise” that would hurt former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been leading in countless polls. But because a report on that probe — which has been led by U.S. attorney John Durham — won’t be ready before November 3, Trump is obviously feeling that Barr has let him down.

During an interview with Greg Kelly for the right-wing Newsmax TV, Trump was asked if he plans to keep Barr as his attorney general should he win a second term — and Trump responded, “I have no comment. Can’t comment on that, it’s too early. I’m not happy, with all of the evidence I had — I can tell you that. I am not happy.”

When Trump appeared on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show during a previous interview, Limbaugh noted Axios’ October 9 report that Barr had told Republicans not to expect a report from Durham before Election Day — and Trump angrily responded, “If that’s the case, I think it’s terrible. It’s very disappointing. And I’ll tell him to his face…. I think it’s a disgrace. It’s an embarrassment…. If Bill Barr made that statement, I would be very disappointed in him.”

Trump has been saying that Biden and former President Barack Obama should face criminal charges for “spying” on his 2016 presidential campaign. During an appearance on Fox Business last week, Trump said, “Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes — the greatest political crimes in the history of our country — then we’re going to get little satisfaction unless I win. But these people should be indicted. This was the greatest political crime in the history of our country. And that includes Obama, and it includes Biden.”

The fact that Trump is now expressing disappointment with Barr is ironic in light of how vigorously the U.S. attorney general has defended him, from the Mueller Report to the Ukraine scandal to promoting Trump’s baseless, thoroughly debunked claim that mail-in voting encourages voter fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Trump is reelected in November and decides against keeping Barr during his second term, it would not be the first time he fired an attorney general after an election. Trump, furious with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, fired Sessions after the 2018 midterms and still holds a grudge against Sessions two years later.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

I’m not happy’: Bill Barr’s future in the Trump administration seems at risk

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr has been so aggressive in his support of President Donald Trump that many pundits have described him as Trump's "fixer" — a word that was often used to describe Michael Cohen when he was still working for the Trump Organization and serving as Trump's personal attorney. But this week, Trump has expressed disappointment in Barr and refuses to say whether or not he will keep him as attorney general if he is reelected in November.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The DOJ’s ‘unmasking’ probe was just another one of Trump’s ‘20,000 lies’: CNN’s John Avlon

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

During his Reality Check segment this Thursday, CNN's John Avlon criticized President Trump in the wake the Washington Post's report that said the Department of Justice's "unmasking" probe of whether Obama-era officials illegally requested the names of individuals whose were redacted in intelligence documents, ended without charges or even a public report.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas Republican busted for trying to help big donor get bank loan

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reported that a Texas GOP congressman may have tried to improperly influence a bank to assist one of his campaign donors.

"U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, a Central Texas Republican and member of the House Financial Services Committee, used his powerful post in Congress to try to help a top donor in his dealings with a publicly traded bank, court records show," reported Jay Root. "The controversy spilled out into a Texas bankruptcy case after Williams tried to broker a meeting between the wealthy donor — oil field investor Gary Martin of Marble Falls — and the CEO of UMB Financial Corp., which owns UMB Bank. The bank’s lawyer voiced objections to the 'pressure' tactic and UMB ultimately declined to set up a meeting."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE