‘I’m not happy!’ Trump starts to turn on Bill Barr after his Russiagate probes repeatedly flop

In an interview with Newsmax TV that will air Wednesday night on “Greg Kelly Reports,” President Donald J. Trump is refusing to confirm whether Attorney General William Barr will remain in his position should he manage a second term win.

Trump reportedly said, it’s “too early” to determine his staffing question surrounding Barr and added, “I’m not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I’m not happy.”

The “I’m not happy” comment stemmed from a report earlier Wednesday in which U.S. Attorney John Bash found no wrongdoing regarding the Russia probe involing the Obama administration.

“Personally, I think it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. It’s a disgrace,” Trump told Kelly. “I think it’s really a horrible thing that they’re allowed to get away — when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election. I had to go through elections with all those clouds over my head. But they don’t because the Republicans are so nice. Personally, I think it’s too bad. I think it’s too bad, they’re guilty as hell.”

A larger probe is being led by U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham, however, results are not expected to be made public until after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s interview on Greg Kelly Reports will air at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday and repeats at 10 p.m. ET.