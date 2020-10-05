‘I’m not informed on it’: Dr. Fauci says White House keeps him out of the loop on Rose Garden contact tracing

The federal government’s top infectious disease expert says the White House has kept him out of the loop since President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
During an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNN, host John Berman noted that at least one White House reporter who tested positive for COVID-19 has not been contacted by White House staff to trace the origins of his infection.
“Should he be contacted?” Berman wondered. “What does that tell you about the contact tracing from that potentially dangerous event [in the White House Rose Garden]?”
“You know, John, I don’t know what the process of the contact tracing is that’s going on at the White House,” Fauci explained. “In general, the CDC is very much involved with local authorities so I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to comment about the contact tracing that’s gone on the White House because I’m not informed on it.”
He added: “But the one thing we do know is if you get cases, you have a situation where someone comes into contact and is infected and you know that there are people around them, the important public health measure is to do the identification, isolation and contact tracing so that you can get people who have been exposed to go under the appropriate quarantine, get tested and do the things that are very clearly delineated in the CDC guidelines.”
As for the White House correspondent who tested positive, Fauci said that he “absolutely” should have been contacted by staff.
Watch the video below from CNN.
According to KSAT News, controversial pro-Trump San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee has tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
"The announcement came Sunday afternoon during the church’s online service on Facebook from his son, Pastor Matt Hagee," said the report. "Matt Hagee told the church body that his father was informed by his doctors Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. However, he said it was discovered early and his father is now on the mend."
A Trump supporter recently told a focus group that he believed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secretly used high-tech contact lenses to win the first 2020 presidential debate.
Writing in The Bulwark, professional messaging coach Rich Thau explains that he has been seeing more conspiracy theories about Biden pop up in answers to focus groups he's conducted during the 2020 campaign.
In his most recent focus group that took place after last Tuesday's debate, one Trump voter spouted a conspiracy theory that went beyond standard Trump voter conspiracy theories about Biden wearing a secret earpiece.
When it comes to health care, President Donald Trump has promised far more than he has delivered. But that doesn’t mean his administration has had no impact on health issues — including the operation of the Affordable Care Act, prescription drug prices and women’s access to reproductive health services.
In a last-ditch effort to raise his approval rating on an issue on which he trails Democrat Joe Biden in most polls, Trump on Thursday unveiled his “America First Healthcare Plan,” which includes a number of promises with no details and pumps some minor achievements into what the administration calls “monumental steps to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare in the United States.”