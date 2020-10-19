In expletive-filled rant Trump ‘irritably’ orders campaign staff to ‘ignore the B’ and ‘work your A’s off’: report
In a private call Monday President Donald Trump claimed “We’re going to win,” committed to doing five rallies per day, and ordered staffers to “work your assess off,” according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs and the NY Post’s Ebony Bowden.
Jacobs and Bloomberg News reporter Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou add Trump told staffers to “ignore the bullshit.”
Trump irritably says he told his campaign staff to ignore the bullshit. He says @BillStepien @JasonMillerinDC @chefjclark are “doing a great job.”
“So get off this phone and work your asses off because the fact is we’re going to win,” Trump says on campaign call.
Trump quotes from the campaign staff call:
“work your asses off”
“people of tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots”
“these are sick people”
“these people have become deranged”
“they couldn’t give a shit about it”
ignore the “bullshit”
“We’re going to win. You’re going to work your assess off,” President Trump tells campaign staff, warning them to ignore negative news stories. “The only way we can lose this election is if they cheat.”
“Trump remarked that he didn’t care whether reporters were on the call,” Bloomberg’s Jacobs adds, noting Trump again attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“Anytime he goes on television” there’s a “bomb,” Trump told his staff, adding that if he fired Fauci it would be a “bigger bomb.”
GOP pundit explains why Trump’s ‘greatest hits’ won’t save campaign: ‘This time around he’s fat Elvis’
Republican commentator Charlie Sykes on Monday predicted that President Donald Trump cannot win by simply repeating his "greatest hits" on the campaign trail.
"It's inexplicable to me that he's still campaigning against Hillary Clinton," MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell told Sykes after Trump chanted "lock them up" at a recent rally.
"He's playing his greatest hits," Sykes explained. "He's playing all the hits from 2016. The problem is that this time around he's fat Elvis. It feels derivitive because 2016 is a different time. Nobody cares about Hillary's emails anymore."
"Yes, it is disturbing to have a president of the United States make it his signature line to imprison -- indict and imprison -- his political opponents," he noted. "But this is again a guy who seems to have lost the narrative here."
‘Resignation setting in’ among Republicans as they face a blowout in November: report
Saddled with a historically unpopular president at the top of the ticket and a Democratic Party that is flush with cash for get-out-the-vote efforts and wall-to-wall advertising, Republicans are expecting nothing less than a blowout at the polls in two weeks that will see them likely lose both the Senate and the White House.
Trump slams ‘idiot’ Fauci and vows to do 5 rallies a day in unhinged call with campaign staff
President Donald Trump this week said that he would participate in five campaign rallies a day as Americans prepare for election day.
The news came during a campaign conference call, which Trump joined from Las Vegas.
Trump told staffers that this is the "best day" out of any of his campaigns.
"We're going to win," the president reportedly said. "I wouldn't have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago."
When Trump asked Campaign Manager Bill Stepien if he was "still up" in Ohio, Stepien didn't respond.
Trump also said that it was difficult for him to hold rallies following his recovery from COVID-19.