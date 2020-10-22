Quantcast
Connect with us

‘In lieu of flowers, please don’t vote for Trump’: Woman shares final wish to mourners in her obituary

Published

3 mins ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A Minneapolis woman who died at 93 had a specific request in her obituary, NBC Chicago reports.

Georgia May Adkins died in late September, and her final wish to mourners is for them to abstain from voting for President Trump on November 3rd.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her obituary read.

She also wanted to be cremated and then honored with an church service that followed social distancing guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing on Facebook, Adkins’ granddaughter, Amber Westman said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A tale of two pandemics’: Walter Reed housekeeper reveals how differently her infection was treated from Trump’s

Published

1 min ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for the Huffington Post, Walter Reed Medical Center housekeeper Helen Avalos — a survivor of COVID-19 — opened up about how different her experience of the disease was than President Donald Trump, who received top-level hospital care at the very same facility.

"I am blessed to have my job," wrote Avalos. "But here’s the thing. Within the walls of Walter Reed, there is a tale of two pandemics. The president received the best medical attention that taxpayer money could buy ? to the tune of over $100,000. But as the housekeepers, janitors, cooks, security and other service workers at Walter Reed, our experience with COVID-19 has been nothing like Mr. Trump’s."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘In lieu of flowers, please don’t vote for Trump’: Woman shares final wish to mourners in her obituary

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

A Minneapolis woman who died at 93 had a specific request in her obituary, NBC Chicago reports.

Georgia May Adkins died in late September, and her final wish to mourners is for them to abstain from voting for President Trump on November 3rd.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump," her obituary read.

She also wanted to be cremated and then honored with an church service that followed social distancing guidelines.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Phony spy came ‘dangerously close’ to stealing $4 billion from US military — and getting away with it

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

A former Drug Enforcement Administration official was about to swindle nearly $4 billion from the military after ripping off $4.4 million from government officials and other victims, according to new court documents.

A sentencing memo filed in federal court by the Department of Justice shows that fake spy Garrison Courtney was “dangerously close” to taking his scam to another level before his cover was blown, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE