‘In lieu of flowers, please don’t vote for Trump’: Woman shares final wish to mourners in her obituary

A Minneapolis woman who died at 93 had a specific request in her obituary, NBC Chicago reports.

Georgia May Adkins died in late September, and her final wish to mourners is for them to abstain from voting for President Trump on November 3rd.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her obituary read.

She also wanted to be cremated and then honored with an church service that followed social distancing guidelines.

Writing on Facebook, Adkins’ granddaughter, Amber Westman said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”