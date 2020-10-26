In strange move Clarence Thomas – not Chief Justice Roberts – to administer oath to Amy Coney Barrett
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will not officiate the swearing in of soon-to-be confirmed Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett Monday night. Instead, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife is a close Trump ally, will do the honors.
The event is set to take place between 8 and 9 PM Monday night, according the White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and media reports.
From a senior WH official: “Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the official Constitutional Oath to Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House tonight.”
It’s unclear why the Chief Justice will not be administering the oath, but Justice Thomas and especially his wife, far right activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas (photo) are close to the Trump white House.
Trump whines that he shouldn’t be blamed for ‘Lock Her Up!’ chants — as his supporters chant it
President Donald J. Trump refuted responsibility for his rally cries of "lock her up" during a campaign stop in Martinsburg, Penn. Monday.
"Lock her up," the crowds chanted. To which Trump replied, "Now [the chants] are happening with [Joe] Biden because that's a crime family, frankly. But every time that happens, when they say, 'lock her up,' they always blame me and I have nothing to do with it."
Watch the video below.
After the crowd chants "lock her up!" for Hillary Clinton, Trump says "now [the chants] are happening with Biden because that's a crime family, frankly. But every time that happens, when they say 'lock her up,' they always blame me & I have nothing to do with it." pic.twitter.com/SjKrfadJIv
‘Segregated South type behavior’: Americans are furious at ‘scared’ Texas’s Gov. Abbott deploying Guard troops to the polls
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that he is deploying troops to the polls in the state, something that a president can't even due because it can suppress the vote.
“The Texas Army National Guard said Monday it had been ordered to dispatch 1,000 troops to five major cities around the state in conjunction with the Nov. 3 election,” San Antonio Express-News reported on Monday.
It sent people into flames of rage claiming that it was an example of a Republican governor behaving like a segregationist from the 1950s.
Despite CDC moratorium—and with help from White House—corporate landlords have gone on eviction spree
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus last month—absent any similar action from the Republican-led Senate—wealthy corporate landlords have blatantly ignored the order, issuing eviction notices to thousands of tenants across five states, according to a watchdog report.
The Private Equity Stakeholder Project, which tracks the impact private equity firms have on communities, revealed on Monday that in 23 counties across Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas, corporate management companies run by deep-pocketed financial firms evicted or tried to evict nearly 10,000 tenants between early September and October 17. The total number of eviction proceedings by corporate landlords across the U.S. since the CDC attempted to stop them is likely much larger.