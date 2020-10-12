Intelligence assessments say China believes Trump is ‘accelerating American decline’: report

China’s leaders believe that President Trump is “accelerating” America’s decline, writes Foreign Policy’s Rush Doshi, saying that the Asian superpower’s assessment was triggered by the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union and the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency.
“Beijing was shocked that the world’s most powerful democracies were withdrawing from the international order they had helped erect,” Doshi writes.
Doshi cites a past speech from Chinese President Xi, who said that Western regimes “appear” to be in power, but “their willingness and ability to intervene in world affairs is declining.”
“The United States may no longer want to be a provider of global security and public goods, and instead pursue a unilateral and even nationalist foreign policy,” Xi said.
Many of China’s leading foreign policy scholars agree, saying that the “greatest change” in the “great changes unseen in a century” is the shifting balance of power between China and the United States. One scholar, Yan Xuetong, argued that “Trump has ruined the U.S.-led alliance system” and ushered in “the best period of strategic opportunity for China since the end of the Cold War.”
Read the full piece over at Foreign Policy.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.