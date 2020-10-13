Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet recoils in horror over Amy Coney Barrett ruling that says n-word does not make workplace ‘hostile’

Published

52 mins ago

on

Judge Amy Coney Barrett (screengrab)

A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.

In a recent report on Barrett’s notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word “created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP reported:

“The n-word is an egregious racial epithet,” Barrett wrote in Smith v. Illinois Department of Transportation. “That said, Smith can’t win simply by proving that the word was uttered. He must also demonstrate that Colbert’s use of this word altered the conditions of his employment and created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

Twitter users reacted in shock on Tuesday when attorney Jill Filipovic shared details of the case.

Many of the commenters wondered if Barrett would feel the same way if her adopted black children had been the subject of racial discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read some of the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has accelerated the loss of the Southwest to Democrats by years: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

According to an analysis by CNN, Republican losses in the U.S. Southwest have accelerated during the presidency of Donald Trump to the point where the GOP could become the minority party in states that have long been GOP strongholds.

The report notes that New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado have trended Democratic in recent years but now Texas and Arizona have been put in play at a pace faster than political analysts expected.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Internet recoils in horror over Amy Coney Barrett ruling that says n-word does not make workplace ‘hostile’

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.

In a recent report on Barrett's notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word "created a hostile or abusive working environment."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP fears a wipeout — and has ‘never seen the left more engaged or organized’ than in 2020: veteran reporter

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Republican officials in the Midwest are starting to feel spooked by the intensity that has been driving Democratic voters to the polls in big numbers so far this year.

According to Politico reporter Tim Alberta, GOP operatives in Michigan and Wisconsin say "they’ve never seen the left so engaged and organized -- not even during Obama’s 2008 campaign" when he defeated the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by seven percentage points.

Although Alberta does not believe this guarantees Biden will win, he does think it's a marked change from 2016 when enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton's candidacy was decidedly low.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE