Quantcast
Connect with us

COVID invading the White House is the logical conclusion of the GOP’s transformation into a ‘cult’: op-ed

Published

48 mins ago

on

Donald Trump -- White House photo

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Max Boot says that the growing number of people close to Trump who’ve contracted coronavirus in the wake of his diagnosis should be surprising to no one, considering that the Republican Party’s Republican Party’s “rejection of science, its embrace of conspiracy theories and its transformation into a cult of personality” is to blame.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many of the president’s followers have been vociferously opposed to lockdowns, face masks and social distancing. Researchers have shown that those who rely on right-wing sources such as Fox ‘News’ and Rush Limbaugh are much more likely to hold mistaken beliefs about the coronavirus than those who look to the mainstream media for information,” Boot writes. “One such study found that a 10 percent increase in Fox News viewership within a Zip code reduced its residents’ propensity to abide by a lockdown by 1.3 percentage points. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released in September found that 51 percent of Republicans say that ‘hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19’ and 36 percent say that wearing a mask is harmful to your health.”

Boot goes on to say that in light of Trump’s repeated downplaying of the virus, it would be nice if his recent positive test “would persuade his followers to take the disease more seriously, but so far there is little evidence of that,” adding that instead of blaming Trump for ignoring medical advice, “many of his followers take refuge in bizarre conspiracy theories.”

“Trump’s followers — some of whom have suggested that sacrificing the lives of older people is a reasonable price to pay for restarting the economy — continue to view the virus with a curious mixture of fatalism and passivity.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vulnerable GOP senator says Trump ‘let his guard down’ about COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

A vulnerable Republican senator on Monday broke with President Donald Trump and suggested that he botched his messaging of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle editorial board, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said that Trump seemed too eager to project a return to normalcy before the pandemic had been brought under control.

"I think he let his guard down, and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us -- I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self discipline," Cornyn said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN: ‘The West Wing is effectively shut down now’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

CNN correspondents reported on Monday that the spread of coronavirus at the White House has left the West Wing "effectively shut down."

The news of the dire situation at the White House came after Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and at least two other staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"The West Wing is effectively shut down now," CNN's Brianna Keilar reported. "The coronavirus outbreak at the White House got worse. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her aides reveal that they have tested positive."

White House correspondent Jim Acosta offered additional details.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The Lincoln Project uses leaked recording to slam GOP senator in brutal new ad

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

A new ad went live on The Lincoln Project Monday that exposed Senator Dan Sullivan’s (R-AK) "extensive ties to the special interest group responsible for the controversial Pebble Mine."

In the ad, Pebble Mine executives discuss their power and control over Sullivan.

“Dan Sullivan has shown Alaskans where his loyalties lie,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Alaskans deserve a Senator who will listen to their concerns and will act in their best interest, not special interest. Dan Sullivan doesn’t represent Alaska’s values.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE