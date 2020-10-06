Is American democracy at risk? Some scholars see creeping fascism and historic parallels
PHILADELPHIA — Anne Berg, a history professor at the University of Pennsylvania, was born and raised in Germany, and while her parents are basically hippies, she said, her grandparents were Nazis.That close connection led Berg to a vocation as a scholar of Nazi Germany, exploring the role played by people, she said, “who rocked me to sleep.” Now, Berg is among many academics and others watching what she calls a “rapid descent toward fascism,” in the United States, right from her home in Fishtown.Back in 2017, she was already drawing parallels with prewar Germany but warned her students against…
‘Furious’ White House reporters lash out at Kayleigh McEnany for her ‘reckless’ behavior
Speaking with CNN, multiple members of the White House press corp vented frustration and anger with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for knowingly -- or unknowingly -- exposing them to COVID-19, saying she has been reckless and uncaring about their health.
With the announcement that the combative McEnany has joined the long list of White House officials who have tested positive with the coronavirus that sent Donald Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center, reporters admitted that they are no longer comfortable covering her, with one remarking that they would be safer working in North Korea.
‘Enabling state voter suppression tactics,’ US Supreme Court revives GOP’s ballot witness requirement in South Carolina
The conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court late Monday largely revived a South Carolina law requiring that absentee ballots contain a witness signature, a Republican-passed mandate that could increase voters' exposure to the coronavirus.
While overturning lower court decisions blocking the requirement, the high court's ruling (pdf) allows for the counting of absentee ballots that have already been mailed in without witness signatures—as long as they are received by state election officials by October 7.
No justices were listed as dissenting from the ruling and right-wing Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., and Neil Gorsuch said they would have tossed out every ballot without a witness signature, including those sent before the revival of the mandate.
Trump hopes to weaponize his own struggle with COVID-19 for the 2020 election: report
President Donald Trump is counting on his possible recovery from the coronavirus to push him across the finish line on Election Day.
The president's campaign was upended last week when he announced his COVID-19 infection, and he spent the weekend watching TV coverage of his illness while getting treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, reported The Daily Beast.
“How is it playing?” Trump repeatedly asked advisers and aides about media coverage of his diagnosis.