Coronavirus is clobbering the iconic US crab industry
Hoopersville (United States) (AFP) – As crab season arrived in Hoopersville, Maryland, locals began asking where Jose Bronero Cruz was. For two decades, he’d traveled from Mexico to the remote town to pick crab meat, but this spring, he did not arrive.Nor did any of the other foreign workers Janet Rippons-Ruark relies on to process meat from the blue crabs Maryland is famous for, exacerbating a worker shortage that ballooned into a crisis for the eastern US state’s iconic industry.”We’ve survived Covid. But we’re in an area where there is just not local help,” Rippons-Ruark said.A shortage of …
Trump claims in COVID interview he’s taking ‘strong look’ at existence of UFOs
A Fox News interview with President Donald Trump ended on an odd noted on Sunday after the host asked if the president was aware of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
The interview, which had largely focused on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, took a strange turn with just seconds to go.
"I've got to ask you this final question," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced. "Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force?"
"Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?" she wondered.
"Well, I'm going to have to check on that," Trump replied. "I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I'll check on that. I'll take a good strong look at that."
CNN’s Tapper trashes Trump as a ‘vector of disease’ in scorching closing commentary
CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper raked Donald Trump over the coals during his closing comments on Sunday for heading out on the campaign trail despite still being sick with the coronavirus.
After pointing out how members of the president's cabinet are doing all they can to use their departments to help the president's faltering re-election campaign, Tapper slammed the president for putting the health of his fans at risk.
"One of President Trump's skills during this era has been to behave with so little regard to basic decency, that those who try to uphold the standards get accused of being partisan," Tapper stated. "Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just admitted this week he hasn't gone to the White House in months because of how the president and his team there behave with so little regard for basic health and safety guidelines."
Trump announces he’s ‘immune’ and can’t get COVID ‘for maybe a long time, maybe a short time’
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and that it could last for "a lifetime."
"It seems like I'm immune so I can go way out of a basement," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I'm immune."
"So the president is in very good shape to fight the battle," he said.
Watch the video below from Fox News.