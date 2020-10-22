‘It’s criminal’: Biden accuses the Trump administration of crimes during debate

Joe Biden accused the Trump administration of committing crimes while in office during the final 2020 presidential debate on Thursday.

Biden blasted Trump for the administration’s family separation policy, which resulted the government being unable to locate over 500 families of children they detained.

“Parents were ripped — their kids were ripped from their arms and separated, Biden charged. “And now they cannot find over 500 sets of their parents and hose kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go.”

“It’s criminal,” he charged as Trump jerked his head. “It’s criminal.”