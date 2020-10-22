‘It’s criminal’: Biden accuses the Trump administration of crimes during debate
Joe Biden accused the Trump administration of committing crimes while in office during the final 2020 presidential debate on Thursday.
Biden blasted Trump for the administration’s family separation policy, which resulted the government being unable to locate over 500 families of children they detained.
“Parents were ripped — their kids were ripped from their arms and separated, Biden charged. “And now they cannot find over 500 sets of their parents and hose kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go.”
“It’s criminal,” he charged as Trump jerked his head. “It’s criminal.”
Biden references the report that parents of 545 migrant children can't be found after Trump's separation policy: "Those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go. It's criminal."
Trump says detained migrants "are so well taken care of" and "in facilities that were so clean" pic.twitter.com/txAJPZhsua
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 23, 2020
2020 Election
Biden warns of ‘dark winter’ of COVID-19 in final Trump debate
Joe Biden on Thursday assailed President Donald Trump as having no plan to stop a "dark winter" of coronavirus deaths as they sparred in their last head-to-head clash 12 days before the election.
With more people dead in the United States than in any other country, Trump insisted that Covid-19 would soon go away through medical breakthroughs and pointed to his own recovery since his first debate.
"220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this," Biden said at the televised debate in Nashville, where the two candidates avoided shaking hands due to safety risks.
2020 Election
‘Worlds between’ Trump and his German family’s town
The mayor of Donald Trump's ancestral German village pledged before the US president's surprise 2016 election that if he did anything "great" for America or the world, he would hang a plaque in his honour.
Four years on, there's still no plaque.
Kallstadt is the tiny wine-growing town in Germany's southwest where Trump's paternal grandparents grew up across the road from one another in humble homes that are still standing.
As the world braces for the climax of another pivotal US election on November 3, residents have grown a little weary of the Trump name in their friendly community.
2020 Election
Biden slams Trump as ‘a very confused guy’ for forgetting who he is running against
Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump during the final presidential debate.
Biden's comments came after Trump claimed that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would essentially be in charge of his presidency.
"He's a very confused guy, he thinks he's running against somebody else. He's running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them," Biden explained.
"Joe Biden, he's running against," he continued.
Biden on Trump attacking him as a socialist: "He's a very confused guy, he thinks he's running against somebody else. He's running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people."#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/K7WHsnsd9y