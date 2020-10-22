‘It’s getting out of whack’: Biden pledges bipartisan commission to recommend changes to Supreme Court in upcoming 60 Minutes interview
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he will form a bipartisan commission to examine the Supreme court and the federal court system.
“If elected what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of — bipartisan commission of — scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative, and I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled,” Biden tells “60 Minutes” in the video below, as CNN reports.
Biden has been pressed to respond to calls from liberals who believe the number of justices on the nation’s top court don’t adequately represent the diverse nature of a nation that has grown nearly ten times in size during the 150 or so years since the court was expanded to nine justices.
“And it’s not about court packing. There’s a number of other things that constitutional scholars have debated and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make,” the former Vice President says.
Watch:
WATCH: In an interview with Joe Biden for @60Minutes, @CBSEveningNews‘ @NorahODonnell pressed Biden on his position on so-called “court packing.” It’s a controversial proposal that would add justices to the Supreme Court, from its current nine.
More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/iFvatE6ZP6
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020
