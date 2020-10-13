‘It’s just ridiculous’: CNN legal analyst slams Amy Coney Barrett for pretending she has no opinion on abortion

Speaking on CNN this Tuesday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the notion that one’s political views — namely Amy Coney Barrett’s — won’t influence their judicial views is “just not believable.”

“The idea that the fact that [Barrett] signed ads against abortion rights has no influence on how she will view abortion cases, I mean, it’s just ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is why she was chosen,” he continued. “As Donald Trump said over and over again, ‘I will appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will overturn Roe vs Wade,’ and what I think he meant by that was he will appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will vote to overturn Roe vs Wade. That’s why she’s there, that’s what she’s going to do, and the idea that her views on abortion are some kind of mystery is, if I may be impolite, a joke.”

Watch the video below: