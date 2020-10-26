‘It’s like Kindergarten’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper tears into Trump’s juvenile attacks on Kamala Harris’ name
On CNN Monday, anchor Anderson Cooper played clips of President Donald Trump making fun of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and deliberately mispronouncing her name.
“By the way, you know who’s further left than Bernie is Kamala,” said Trump in the clip. “She’s the most liberal senator in America. Kamala. Kamala. Senator Kamala Harris is a sponsor of the Green New Deal, Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. You pronounce her name wrong, she will go crazy. Kamala, like a comma. You like Kamala?”
“Obviously, not something he’s done once or twice,” said Cooper. “It’s like Kindergarten, remember? When everyone used to make fun of people’s names. It happens again and again and again, much like how, to this day, he still emphasizes President Obama’s middle name, Hussein.”
Trump’s DHS prepares to send federal agents to cities for election: ‘We have teams ready to go’
Homeland Security agencies are preparing for civil unrest as tensions climb leading into the last week of the presidential election.
"We have teams ready to go as needed ... we don't have any specific intelligence that suggests any particular threat of violence," said Ken Cuccinelli, the senior official performing the duties of the Homeland Security deputy secretary.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is putting personnel on standby through next week's election, according to a senior ICE official who spoke with CNN. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been regularly training personnel -- an extension of the deployments this summer, an agency official said.
Trump has become ‘The Incredible Shrinking President’ as Americans tune him out: Pennsylvania AG
On Monday, Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, hit back at President Donald Trump's threats that he would be "watching" the state for signs of voter fraud.
"What's your response to the president, who made those allegations without any evidence at all in your state?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"He says he's watching, about the only thing I have seen here in Pennsylvania is that Donald Trump has gone 0-5 in court challenges against us here," said Shapiro. "Court challenges where he has alleged widespread voter fraud, and yet never was able to back it up with a shred of evidence. That's why courts have dismissed these baseless lawsuits that he's filed. Apparently, now that he's lost in court time and time again, he's gone into the public square to spin a tale and tell these lies and attack our governor."
Trump is closing the campaign by telling America to ‘drop dead’: CNN’s Paul Begala
President Donald Trump is still claiming that America has "rounded the corner" on the novel coronavirus pandemic even as infections over the weekend surged to record highs.
CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Monday argued that Trump's efforts to pretend the pandemic is no longer a problem were falling flat, and he said seniors in particular were moving away from the president.
Begala also shredded White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for saying the administration isn't even trying to contain the pandemic.