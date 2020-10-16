‘It’s over’: GOP pollster predicts ‘historic’ losses for Republicans in Colorado
Republican pollster David Flaherty is predicting “historic” losses for his party this Election Day and insisting, “There is no reason for either side to put another dime into this state. It’s over. It is undeniable. The train wreck and implosion of the president will bring a historic number of other Republican candidates down, and if you don’t believe that then you have your head in the sand.”
Two years ago, Gardner led the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which spent $145,000 in Colorado in the first half of October, according to a Denver Post review of campaign finance filings through Wednesday. In comparison, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent $3.2 million in Iowa, $3.2 million in Michigan, $2.2 million in Montana, $2.2 million in Maine, and $1.7 million in Arizona.
Likewise, campaign finance reports showed that the Republican super PAC the Senate Leadership Fund spent less in Colorado so far in October than in the 10 other states it has focused on. In the total amount of $22.5 million put aside for campaign funding by this group, only $1 million was allocated to Colorado.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Flaherty. “Republicans are trying to defend South Carolina, Georgia, arguably Texas, Kansas, and that is 100% due to the president’s failures as a candidate, on addressing COVID, and on a number of issues. That’s why the Republicans really have their backs up against the wall.”
“My perception is that Cory [U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner] and his allies have together bought a huge amount of television time. At some point, does another $100,000 make any difference? I’m not sure it does,” said Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado Republican Party chair who has managed successful U.S. Senate campaigns.
“Cory’s problem is not that he does not have enough money in his account or that there’s not enough spending on that side. Cory’s biggest problem right now is the national political environment, and that has been driven by President Trump’s numbers against Joe Biden,” Wadhams said. “I’m not sure any money can offset that right now.”
2020 Election
White House official Jared Kushner brings on campaign aide to ‘offer strategic advice’: report
Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is a White House official, but guided a campaign hiring decision, according to a new report by Axios.
"In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice to the Trump campaign," Axios reported, citing "two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move."
2020 Election
Trump says he’ll blame governor if he loses Florida: ‘I’ll fire him, somehow’
During his campaign stop in Ocala, Fla. Friday, President Donald J. Trump asked for a favor - or else.
"Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please?" Trump said. "You know, if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow."
Trump was referencing Gov. Ronald Dion DeSanti (R-FL).
"Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please? You know, if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/qFCGAjdGsa
2020 Election
Pfizer pours cold water on Trump’s scheme to release a COVID vaccine before election day: report
In a statement posted to Pfizer's website Friday, chief executive Dr. Albert Bourla ruled out that a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready before Election Day on Nov. 3. President Donald J. Trump once called Bourla a "great guy," but the jury is out now on what he'll say with this new development.
"As I’ve said before, we are operating at the speed of science. This means we may know whether or not our vaccine is effective by the end of October," Bourla said. "To do so, we must accumulate a certain number of COVID-19 cases in our trial to compare the effectiveness of the vaccine in vaccinated individuals to those who received a placebo. Since we must wait for a certain number of cases to occur, this data may come earlier or later based on changes in the infection rates."