Quantcast
Connect with us

It’s time to push back’: Former Trump administration official torches president’s COVID response in secretly-filmed documentary

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Fauci and Donald Trump AFP

Several public health experts who have spent this year watching as President Donald Trump has ignored, refuted, and openly mocked their guidance on the coronavirus pandemic are among those interviewed in a new documentary titled “Totally Under Control”—coming forward to give an insider’s account of how the Trump administration’s severe mismanagement of the crisis led to more than 216,000 deaths in the United States so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Alex Gibney—whose previous documentary subjects include the energy company Enron, the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and the church of Scientology—the trailer for the film begins with reports of the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the U.S. on January 20 and concludes with the president making the claim that the documentary is named after, telling a reporter that the pandemic is “totally under control.”

The experts featured in the trailer and film make clear that while the U.S. had at its disposal every resource it needed to save hundreds of thousands of lives, the federal government refused to prepare healthcare workers and the general public for the crisis, choosing instead to downplay the pandemic.

“We, the scientists, knew what to do for the pandemic response,” says Dr. Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who was ousted from his role at the Health and Human Services Department after objecting to Trump’s Covid-19 response. “The plan was in front of us but leadership would not do it. It is time to lay our careers on the line and push back.”

Watch:

The film was made in secret, and also includes interviews with former CDC director Tom Frieden, Dr. Taison Bell of University of Virginia, and Michael Bowen, an executive at medical supply company Prestige Ameritech whose offer to produce N95 masks was dismissed by federal officials in January.

“Political leaders caused avoidable death and destruction,” Frieden, who served under the Obama administration, says in the trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the two-hour film, Gibney focuses significantly on a “missing six weeks” in February and March when the federal government failed to implement a widespread testing strategy and the CDC went ahead with the development of a faulty test kit. The administration “squandered the critical window for containing the virus” during that time, wrote Adrian Horton at The Guardian.

Around the same time, Trump spoke with veteran journalist Bob Woodward, who later released audio recordings of the president stating clearly that he understood the virus to be highly deadly and virulent to people of all ages—even as he was publicly saying Covid-19 would likely “disappear” on its own in a matter of weeks or months.

“They knew all this, and yet they refused to act,” Gibney told The Guardian. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviewers of the film at The Guardian and the Washington Post wrote that “Totally Under Control” will likely be most widely viewed and appreciated by people who are already familiar with and critical of the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But “should open-minded viewers decide to watch ‘Totally Under Control,'” wrote Ann Hornaday at the Post, “they’re likely to feel snapped awake, as if from a long, horrifying national trance. Let’s hope they keep awake, and stay angry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Totally Under Control” is available to rent on streaming platforms including YouTube and iTunes, and will be available on Hulu on October 20.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bar owner who hosted Donald Trump Jr is now in ICU with COVID — and wants to punch the president

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.

"I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. "My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me... I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Screw you’: Devin Nunes defies state officials as Trump continues to urge California GOP to engage in ‘illegal’ activity

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump urged California Republicans to defy a state order to remove fake "official" ballot drop boxes after numerous top officials called them "illegal."

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Monday issued an order to the California GOP and three county chapters requiring the removal of unofficial ballot drop boxes erected in front of locations like gyms, gun stores and churches that were falsely marked "official."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett ‘lied’ to Dem senator in 2017 over ties to hate group

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is being accused of lying to a top Democratic Senator in an apparent attempt to hide her ties to and awareness of an anti-LGBTQ hate group that advocates for the re-criminalization of homosexuality and sterilization of transgender people.

Judge Barrett has been paid by and given speeches to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. ADF advances its agenda by finding and litigating cases involving Christians who say they are being discriminated against for their faith by LGBTQ people, often same-sex couples.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE